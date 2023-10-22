^

Sports

NZ Futsal team scores

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
October 22, 2023 | 12:00am
NZ Futsal team scores
Photo shows the Philippine Women’s Futsal National Team made up of Precious Casapao, Demely Rollon, Isabella Bandoja, Catherine Calatin, Kayla Santiago, Jada Bicierro, Mykaella Abeto, Althea Rebosura, Trisha Advincula, Mary Joy dela Cruz, Lhei Ycong, Jamielyn Nañez, Princess Cristobas, Joan Centino, Sheila Fabian, Agot Danton, Hannah Muros, Vrendelle Nuera and Lanie Ortillo with head coach Vic Hermans, assistant coaches Roy Moore, Floyd Crisologo, Jhayson Turco and and physio Annarie Paculan.

MANILA, Philippines — Host Philippines failed to sustain the momentum from its early goal and yielded a 1-4 loss to New Zealand in the PFF Women’s Tri-Nation Futsal Invitational Friday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Pinay 5 drew first blood in the showdown between two teams with 0-1 records but surrendered four goals the rest of the way, allowing the Futsal Ferns to snag the W.

The hosts (0-2) fell to No. 3 in the elims behind the No. 2 Kiwis (1-1). Indonesia grabbed the top seeding and outright berth to the championship match.

vuukle comment

FUTSAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Generals cracking last four?

Generals cracking last four?

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The long wait for an NCAA Final Four appearance could end this year for the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals.
Sports
fbtw
Tallo set for reunion with Ayo at Converge

Tallo set for reunion with Ayo at Converge

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
3x3 star Mac Tallo has been released by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, clearing the path for his likely PBA return and stint with...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle young guns mow down Griffins

La Salle young guns mow down Griffins

1 day ago
EcoOil-La Salle marked its Spikers’ Turf return with its youth brigade overpowering the veteran VNS side for a 25-23,...
Sports
fbtw
Amit, Centeno make World 10-Ball KO stage

Amit, Centeno make World 10-Ball KO stage

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Rubilen Amit’s search for a third WPA World 10-Ball Women’s Championship got a shot in the arm as she barged into...
Sports
fbtw
Diamondbacks stop bleeding; Astros tie series with Rangers

Diamondbacks stop bleeding; Astros tie series with Rangers

1 day ago
Ketel Marte smacked a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hot start for Pinays in Softball World Cup

Hot start for Pinays in Softball World Cup

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Erica Arnaiz gave everything she got at the mound in lifting the Philippines to a heart-stopping 3-2 victory over a stubborn...
Sports
fbtw
Phl jungolfers climb podium in Thailand

Phl jungolfers climb podium in Thailand

1 hour ago
Brianna Macasaet, Aerin Chan, Stephanie Gaisano-Gan and Nicole Gaisano-Gan registered podium finishes to highlight the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Slowly but surely, Cardinals stay on course

Slowly but surely, Cardinals stay on course

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Mapua Cardinals have been waiting for the day when they could finally hoist the glorious NCAA trophy the way they did...
Sports
fbtw
NU zooms to 6-0

NU zooms to 6-0

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Defending titlist National U routed Arellano, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13, to cap a perfect campaign in the Shakey’ Super League...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with