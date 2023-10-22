NZ Futsal team scores

Photo shows the Philippine Women’s Futsal National Team made up of Precious Casapao, Demely Rollon, Isabella Bandoja, Catherine Calatin, Kayla Santiago, Jada Bicierro, Mykaella Abeto, Althea Rebosura, Trisha Advincula, Mary Joy dela Cruz, Lhei Ycong, Jamielyn Nañez, Princess Cristobas, Joan Centino, Sheila Fabian, Agot Danton, Hannah Muros, Vrendelle Nuera and Lanie Ortillo with head coach Vic Hermans, assistant coaches Roy Moore, Floyd Crisologo, Jhayson Turco and and physio Annarie Paculan.

MANILA, Philippines — Host Philippines failed to sustain the momentum from its early goal and yielded a 1-4 loss to New Zealand in the PFF Women’s Tri-Nation Futsal Invitational Friday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Pinay 5 drew first blood in the showdown between two teams with 0-1 records but surrendered four goals the rest of the way, allowing the Futsal Ferns to snag the W.

The hosts (0-2) fell to No. 3 in the elims behind the No. 2 Kiwis (1-1). Indonesia grabbed the top seeding and outright berth to the championship match.