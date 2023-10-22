NZ Futsal team scores
October 22, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Host Philippines failed to sustain the momentum from its early goal and yielded a 1-4 loss to New Zealand in the PFF Women’s Tri-Nation Futsal Invitational Friday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
The Pinay 5 drew first blood in the showdown between two teams with 0-1 records but surrendered four goals the rest of the way, allowing the Futsal Ferns to snag the W.
The hosts (0-2) fell to No. 3 in the elims behind the No. 2 Kiwis (1-1). Indonesia grabbed the top seeding and outright berth to the championship match.
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar
x
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended