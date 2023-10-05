'Statue levels:' Justin Brownlee captivates fans, peers with performance of a lifetime

Justin Brownlee (No. 32) is celebrated by his Gilas Pilipinas teammates after an epic performance in their Asian Games semifinals win over China.

MANILA, Philippines – A thousand miles away, Justin “Noypi” Brownlee unknowingly sent shockwaves felt and heard by more than a hundred million Filipinos back home.

In a heroic act, the soft-spoken ace sank a booming game-winner against the mighty China that silenced the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center and in contrast brought the entire Philippine archipelago up on their feet — rocking and screaming their hearts out in disbelief from each of their home.

On Brownlee’s back, Gilas on the road clawed back from the dead and crawled out of the Asian Games semifinals with an epic, thrilling 77-76 come-from-behind victory to advance to the gold medal match for the first time since 1990.

“Puso!,” Jordan Clarkson, who had the same supernova outing in Gilas’ 96-75 win over the same team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup here at the Philippines, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Clarkson’s reaction pretty much summed up the riveting feat that looked bleak and improbable to achieve at different points of the game, especially in the middle of a 32-52 deficit in the third quarter.

Until Brownlee, evergreen at 35 years of age in still a recovery period from an ankle surgery, happened.

“Justin Brownlee put on a show tonight. That’s how you put the team on your back,” noted former San Miguel import Chris McCullough, who had his fair share of battles against Brownlee in the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup won by the Beermen.

“Wow. Wow,” said former Gilas captain Gabe Norwood.

“JB is different,” added Brownlee’s Gilas teammate Ray Parks Jr.

Brownlee, of epic proportions, did put the Philippines on his shoulders highlighted by a 17-point outing in the fourth quarter, including a personal 8-0 run in the last two minutes as Gilas erased a 67-76 deficit to complete an absurd comeback.

The resident Barangay Ginebra import in the PBA, who gained his Philippine citizenship only this year as Gilas’ newest reinforcement, shot 5-of-5 from downtown in the payoff period to finish with 33 points.

In the process, his heroics ended a 33-year finals drought for Gilas in the Asian Games and assured the country its highest finish since the bronze medal of the Philippine centennial team also under head coach Tim Cone 25 years ago.

“Statue levels,” declared PBA veteran and former national player Alex Cabagnot on the man who also redeemed the gold for the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games last summer.

Undisputedly, Brownlee has cemented his lore in the Philippines with a storybook career to the point of some hailing him as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) for imports, marked by anecdotes of heroism, one chapter after another.

Another masterclass and one final win for Gilas against Jordan today to capture the country’s first gold medal in 61 years would make a fitting back cover for his novel.

And his statue might be in the works the next day.