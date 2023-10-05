^

Sports

Miracle in Hangzhou: Cone raves over Brownlee, Gilas for unseating China

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 11:51am
Miracle in Hangzhou: Cone raves over Brownlee, Gilas for unseating China
Justin Brownlee (in white) drives past Chinese defenders
Facebook / POC

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ come-from-behind victory over hosts China in the basketball semifinals of the 19th Asian Games Wednesday night was nothing short of a miracle, head coach Tim Cone said.

Gilas, which trailed by as much as 20 points in the game, pulled off a pulsating 77-76 win behind the heroics of beloved Ginebra import and naturalized Filipino Justin Brownlee.

Brownlee hit big shots, including a 3-pointer from the wing and over two defenders, that put the Philippines on top once and for all with about 23 seconds remaining. He finished the game with a total of seven 3-pointers, five of which came in that decisive fourth period alone.

“It was quite a miraculous win by us. I mean, I do not know what to say about Justin Brownlee making all those shots down the stretch,” Cone told reporters after the game, as seen in a video posted by Radyo Pilipinas 2’s Ria Arevalo on X (formerly Twitter).

Down nine, 67-76, with about three minutes remaining, CJ Perez hit a 2-pointer before Brownlee went on an 8-0 scoring rampage.

Brownlee’s last 3-pointer pushed Gilas to the driver’s seat — its first and only lead in the game — all the way to the massive win.

Cone admitted that the team “did not look like they had any chance” of coming back from 20 points down, especially in front of the home crowd.

“But I am really proud of my players for continuing the battle, continuing to fight and finding a way to get back in,” the coach said.

“But of course, we couldn’t do it without Justin, doing the things he does… A very, very clutch player,” he added.

The win by the Nationals catapulted them to the Asiad finals and dethroned China as Asia’s basketball kings.

They will be facing the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led Jordan in a rematch for the gold medal on Friday evening.

Brownlee, meanwhile, said in another video that the team emphasized the need to have a “special” performance against China.Gilas is guaranteed a silver medal.

Already guaranteed a silver, Gilas is poised to take home the first Asiad basketball medal for the Philippines since 1998, when the Philippine Centennial Team — then also coached by Cone — settled for bronze.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS

JUSTIN BROWNLEE

TIM CONE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Two left standing

Two left standing

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Featherweight Carlo Paalam and lightheavyweight Eumir Marcial are the last two warriors in contention from the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Eumir: All out for final

Eumir: All out for final

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Boxer Eumir Marcial will have a couple of things in his mind when he climbs the ring today in the men’s 80 kg class...
Sports
fbtw
Next up for Nats is China

Next up for Nats is China

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Coach Tim Cone will definitely lose sleep trying to figure out how to play reigning Asian Games champion China in the semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

1 day ago
Education and Training provider Times Education Group Australia announced their partnership with Filipino boxing legend Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas averts disaster, survives Iran for long-awaited Asiad semis return

Gilas averts disaster, survives Iran for long-awaited Asiad semis return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas blew a 21-point lead but held on to escape a gritty Iran team, 84-83, to barge into the semifinals of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipina cyclist positive for doping in Asian Games

Filipina cyclist positive for doping in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
A Filipina cyclist who competed in the 19th Asian Games tested positive for prohibited substances, the International Testing...
Sports
fbtw
On-a-roll Brodeth targets sweep in PPS Fiesta Cup netfest

On-a-roll Brodeth targets sweep in PPS Fiesta Cup netfest

3 hours ago
In-form Kimi Brodeth expects to bump into a set of rivals so pumped up to stop her run as she shoots for another “double”...
Sports
fbtw
Pickleball takes residence at Ayala Malls

Pickleball takes residence at Ayala Malls

4 hours ago
Ayala Malls redefines lifestyle with Picklemall, bringing in Pickeball into its chain of centers as part of its continuing...
Sports
fbtw
Robinson takes blame for Green Archers' loss to Blue Eagles

Robinson takes blame for Green Archers' loss to Blue Eagles

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
DLSU head coach Topex Robinson didn’t mince his words on how he performed in leading his team in their rivalry game...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen poised for 3rd Formula One title with rare Saturday title triumph

Verstappen poised for 3rd Formula One title with rare Saturday title triumph

4 hours ago
Runaway leader Max Verstappen is poised to seal a third consecutive drivers' world title triumph in Qatar this weekend and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with