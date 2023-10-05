^

Sports

Siargao International Cup to showcase world-class surfing

Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 5:13pm
Siargao International Cup to showcase world-class surfing
Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose “Bingo” Matugas II

MANILA, Philippines – The 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup is poised to set the island ablaze with anticipation and adrenaline.

The iconic Cloud 9 of Siargao, nestled within the vibrant Municipality of General Luna, Surigao Del Norte, will once again become the epicenter of world-class surfing as it hosts anew the country’s biggest surfing event slated October 25 to November 1.

With athletes and aficionados descending from every corner of the globe, this event stands as a testimony to Siargao’s legendary waves and its unwavering spirit in the face of past challenges.

Initiated in 1994 by former Gov.Lalo Matugas and former Mayor Jaime Rusillon, the Siargao International Surfing Cup is a project by the Municipality of General Luna in partnership with the World Surf League, the global body that oversees various international contests toward naming the World Champions across divisions. It has evolved into a symbolic testament to the island’s surfing prowess and its tight-knit community. 

This year’s edition promises to be a multi-centric celebration of surfing culture, values and community, as pro international surfers gear up to challenge the formidable waves of Siargao in a bid for the WSL Men’s and Women’s QS3000 International Surfing Cup.

The upcoming competition is a collaborative effort to spotlight Siargao on the global stage and is presented by the Municipality of General Luna in Surigao Del Norte and the Office of Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II. It is supported by Smart Communications, Coca Cola Beverages Philippines Inc., Streakk, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Tingog party-List Rep. Yedda Romualdez, Vincent Marcos and NextGen.

vuukle comment

SIARGAO

SURFING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'A form of pain': China basketball fans pile in after latest Asian Games loss

'A form of pain': China basketball fans pile in after latest Asian Games loss

1 hour ago
Fed-up Chinese basketball fans berated and mocked the men's national team on Thursday after the hosts' agonizing 77-76 defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Vargas: Marcial win whiff of fresh air

Vargas: Marcial win whiff of fresh air

By Abac Cordero | 18 hours ago
Ricky Vargas, who for years was on top of Philippine amateur boxing, looked at Eumir Marcial as the team’s saving grace...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee saves, tows Gilas past China for Asian Games finals berth

Brownlee saves, tows Gilas past China for Asian Games finals berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Justin Brownlee went on a personal scoring spree at crunch time as Gilas Pilipinas completed at miraculous comeback and stunned...
Sports
fbtw

Who is Vahedi?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
A little-known 6-1 Iranian guard came out of nowhere to nearly beat Gilas singlehandedly in the quarterfinals of men’s basketball at the Hangzhou Asian Games the other day.
Sports
fbtw
Eumir scores another stoppage

Eumir scores another stoppage

By Abac Cordero | 18 hours ago
With a short, crunching right hook, pro boxer Eumir Marcial landed in the final of the 80kg division at the 19th Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-Tiger and Blazer Tsutomu Tateishi signs with B.League&rsquo;s Kagawa

Ex-Tiger and Blazer Tsutomu Tateishi signs with B.League’s Kagawa

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Another Filipino basketball player is off to the Land of the Rising Sun.
Sports
fbtw
Unsatisfied Baldwin demands 'good basketball' from Blue Eagles

Unsatisfied Baldwin demands 'good basketball' from Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin said he was “not overly satisfied” with their gutsy 77-72 win over archrivals...
Sports
fbtw
Five things to know about 'Assassin's Creed'

Five things to know about 'Assassin's Creed'

4 hours ago
As fans await Thursday's release of the latest edition, "Assassin's Creed Mirage", AFP takes stock of the game's unique ...
Sports
fbtw
Students turn to game development to pursue advocacies

Students turn to game development to pursue advocacies

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
When we say games, we usually think of playing to win. However, a few student-game developers have found that games can also...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with