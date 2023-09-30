Obiena strikes 1st gold for Philippines in Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Pole vault star EJ Obiena has delivered the elusive gold medal for the Philippines in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Obiena made it look easy as his opponents just had to look at the Olympian hurdle 5.90 meters en route to the gold.

He attempted 6.02 meters for the Asian record, but he failed in three attempts.

Obiena, however, already broke the Asian Games record of Japan’s Seito Yamamoto of 5.70 meters after he cleared 5.75 meters in his second try.

???????????? ????????????????! ????



Congratulations, EJ!



EJ Obiena has yet again set the standard in the men's pole vault! He reached for new heights in the Asian Games in his showing with an astounding 5.90 meters!

Truly, #BidaAngBayaningManlalaro sa #AsianGames2023! #parasainangbayan pic.twitter.com/g7epLrxeE3 — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) September 30, 2023

The silver medalist was China’s Bokai Huang, who also cheered for Obiena to get the Asian record.

Saudi Arabia’s Hussain Asim Al Hizam took home the bronze.

Obiena broke the Asian Games record of Japan’s Seito Yamamoto of 5.70 meters after he cleared 5.75 meters in two attempts.

The Philippines now has a gold, a silver and six bronze medals in the 2022 Asian Games.