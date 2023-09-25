^

Sports

Philippines pulls out of Asiad 3x3 women's tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 25, 2023 | 4:49pm
Philippines pulls out of Asiad 3x3 women's tilt
Gilas Pilipinas Women coach Pat Aquino during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANGZHOU, China – The Philippines decided to withdraw from the women’s 3x3 competition in the 19th Asian Games here after organizers denied its appeal for inclusion of two replacement players.

Coach Pat Aquino said the squad was left with no option but to pull out the team since it only has Camille Nolasco and Louna Ozar in its roster after the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) thumbed down last-minute replacements Cielo Pagdulagan and Marga Villanueva.

Pagdulagan and Villanueva were supposed to take the place of 3x3 veterans Camille Clarin and Angel Surada.

The decision was handed out Monday morning at the start of basketball competitions in the region’s premier sporting meet, spoiling what would’ve been the team’s first stint in the Asiad.

"Just so sad dahil first time kami dito (3x3) and then ganito nga ang nangyari," said the multi-titled coach.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

GILAS WOMEN

PAT AQUINO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcial outpoints foe, advances in Asiad boxing

Marcial outpoints foe, advances in Asiad boxing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is off to the next round of the men’s light heavyweight division of the 2022 Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles soar past Cardinals

Eagles soar past Cardinals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Ateneo ushered in a new era with a bang, carving out a 25-23, 25-20, 35-33 win over Mapua in the Shakey’s Super League...
Sports
fbtw
Cone ready for war with Plan B

Cone ready for war with Plan B

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas is going with Plan B for its Asian Games campaign.
Sports
fbtw
FEU arranges title duel with Benilde

FEU arranges title duel with Benilde

18 hours ago
Top seed Far Eastern U sustained its form coming off a key win the last time out as it clipped University of Perpetual Help...
Sports
fbtw

A vision for MPBL

By Bill Velasco | 18 hours ago
The owner of the reigning Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League national champion has several great ideas to catapult the league to a higher level. Vicente “Bong” Cuevas III, patron of the fourth season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tondo kids feted in SMC-FIBA event

Tondo kids feted in SMC-FIBA event

2 hours ago
Hundreds of students from Tondo, Manila who served as player escorts during the FIBA World Cup were honored during a ceremony...
Sports
fbtw
Uy, Fortuna serve as acid test for young Castil ICTSI Mimosa golf tilt

Uy, Fortuna serve as acid test for young Castil ICTSI Mimosa golf tilt

3 hours ago
Two-leg winner Daniella Uy and Mikha Fortuna expect to put Velinda Castil through a severe test right in Tuesday’s start...
Sports
fbtw
Birdie-spree looms as pros battle in ICTSI Mimosa tourney

Birdie-spree looms as pros battle in ICTSI Mimosa tourney

3 hours ago
The men of the tour set out for a power duel at Mimosa Plus’ Acacia course with majority almost effusive in talking...
Sports
fbtw
Desperate esports fans figure in Asian Games ticket-grabbing frenzy

Desperate esports fans figure in Asian Games ticket-grabbing frenzy

4 hours ago
Esports tickets costing up to $137 are like gold dust at the Asian Games with desperate fans signing up multiple times through...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with