Philippines pulls out of Asiad 3x3 women's tilt

HANGZHOU, China – The Philippines decided to withdraw from the women’s 3x3 competition in the 19th Asian Games here after organizers denied its appeal for inclusion of two replacement players.

Coach Pat Aquino said the squad was left with no option but to pull out the team since it only has Camille Nolasco and Louna Ozar in its roster after the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) thumbed down last-minute replacements Cielo Pagdulagan and Marga Villanueva.

Pagdulagan and Villanueva were supposed to take the place of 3x3 veterans Camille Clarin and Angel Surada.

The decision was handed out Monday morning at the start of basketball competitions in the region’s premier sporting meet, spoiling what would’ve been the team’s first stint in the Asiad.

"Just so sad dahil first time kami dito (3x3) and then ganito nga ang nangyari," said the multi-titled coach.