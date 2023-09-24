Canega outpoints Carcedo to claim PBF 140-lb belt in Blow-By-Blow

Ali Canega (right, kneeling) rejoices after defeating Jhunrick Carcedo in the main event.

MANILA, Philippines – In an action-packed duel, Ali Canega of the Elorde Fight Team carved out a hard-earned 10-round majority decision win over Jhunrick Carcedo of SanMan Boxing-General Santos City late Saturday night at the Mandaluyong City College of Science and Technology Gymnasium.

In a show staged by Manny Pacquiao: Presents Blow-By-Blow in close coordination with the City of Mandaluyong, Canega won by scores of 97-93 and 96-94 on two of the judges’ scorecards. The third judge had it 95-all.

“It was another night of fistic fireworks,” Pacquiao, founder of Blow-By-Blow, and the show’s most famous product, said after another successful staging of the weekly television program on One Sports (8:30 p.m. every Sunday).

Backed by San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen, Blow-By-Blow is about to turn a year older following its relaunch by no less than the eight-division champion in attendance in General Santos City in November 2022.

The win ran Canega’s unbeaten mark to 10-0 with six knockouts while the loss dropped Carcedo’s slate to 9-3 with nine wins inside the distance.

Pacquiao was the star of Blow-By-Blow during the 1990s when his fights were held mostly in boxing-crazy Mandaluyong City.