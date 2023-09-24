KO duels determine V-L finals cast

The CSB Lady Blazers is off to the Finals of the V-League.

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern U clashes with Perpetual Help while Ateneo slugs it out with La Salle in a pair of sudden deaths for the other final berths in the women’s and men’s sides, respectively, of the V-League Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Rookie Keisha Bedonia stepped up to power the top-seeded Lady Tamaraws past the Lady Altas, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-13, last Friday as they forced the decider in their best-of-three playoff.

But expect the Lady Altas, who surprised the Lady Tamaraws in Game One, 25-21, 28-26, 26-24, to likewise make the necessary adjustments, ensuring a slam-bang action in the 2 p.m. clash between two talented squads seeking to dispute the women’s tiara with the College of Saint Benilde side.

The Lady Blazers swept the University of the East Lady Warriors, capping it with a 25-21, 25-13, 25-10 victory in Game Two to clinch the first finals seat in the tournament organized by Sports Vision and sponsored by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, and Mikasa.

The 4 p.m. duel between the long-feuding schools also promises to be tight and fierce with the Green Spikers hoping to ride the momentum of their 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 Game Two win last Friday.