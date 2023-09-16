^

Gilas women target quarterfinals in Asian Games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 11:37am
Gilas women target quarterfinals in Asian Games
Gilas women started the campaign for the Philippines with flying colors by finishing sixth in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia earlier this month.
fiba.basketball / FIBA Women's Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Making the quarterfinals of the Asian Games is the “primary goal” right now for the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team, head coach Pat Aquino said.

In an ambush interview earlier in the week, Aquino said that while the bracket they are in is full of talented teams, they are eyeing to make the playoffs of the Asiad’s women’s basketball tournament.

They will be facing Japan, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong in group play.

“Japan is one of the best teams, not only in Asia, but in the world. Kazakhstan [has] taller girls and Hong Kong has been trying to be one of the best teams in East Asia. So, it is a good bracket,” Aquino told reporters.

“Hopefully, we can enter the quarterfinals. That is our primary goal right now, to go to the quarterfinals,” he added.

The national women’s team rose to No. 37 in the world according to the latest FIBA rankings.

Aquino said that the squad is preparing really well for the Asiad, joining several tournaments the past month.

Meanwhile, the coach added that the final roster will be out by next week.

One of the main cogs of the team, Jack Animam, will meet her teammates in China as she is still fulfilling her current duties with the Wuhan Shengfan.

ASIAN GAMES 2023

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN

PAT AQUINO
