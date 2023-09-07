^

Sports

Cone returns to Gilas coaching helm for Asian Games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 2:16pm
Cone returns to Gilas coaching helm for Asian Games
Tim Cone
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas

(UPDATED 2:40 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone, the PBA's winningest coach, will take over as Gilas Pilipinas head coach for the upcoming Asian Games, Philippine basketball officials annouced Thursday.

Cone's appointment was announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, led by president Al Panlilio, at a press conference at the PBA office in Libis, Quezon City. Present at the presser along with Cone were San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua, SBP senior official Ricky Vargas, and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

Chua will be the team manager with Marcial as deputy manager.

The multi-titled Cone will be returning to the familiar role he also held in 2019 when he guided the Philippines to the gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

Cone, who has won 25 championships in the PBA, was the likewise the coach of the famed “Centennial Team” that copped a bronze medal in the 1998 Asian Games.

The current head coach of Barangay Ginebra served as the assistant to Chot Reyes in the FIBA World Cup, in which Gilas finished with a 1-4 win-loss slate.

After Gilas’ lone victory against China, Reyes announced his decision to “step aside” from his national team duties.

A bulk of the team from the World Cup will not suit up for Gilas in the Asiad due to stints in international tournaments.

Meanwhile, named as Cone's assistants were Richard del Rosario, Ginebra guard LA Tenorio, and longtime Gilas deputy coaches Josh Reyes and Jong Uichico.

This year's Asiad will run from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

TIM CONE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Canada's Brooks thrives on boos from hostile crowd, puts up 'defensive clinic'

Canada's Brooks thrives on boos from hostile crowd, puts up 'defensive clinic'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Dillon Brooks really embraced the villain role in Canada’s 100-89 FIBA World Cup quarterfinal victory over crowd darlings...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic cries foul over 'not fair' officiating in Slovenia-Canada game

Doncic cries foul over 'not fair' officiating in Slovenia-Canada game

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
There was no love lost between Slovenia superstar Luka Doncic and the referees during his team’s quarterfinal loss to...
Sports
fbtw
Heartbroken Latvia moves forward as FIBA World Cup run ends vs Germany

Heartbroken Latvia moves forward as FIBA World Cup run ends vs Germany

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Relegated to the classification phase in the Final 8, Latvia coach Luca Banchi said the team has to move in the right di...
Sports
fbtw
More legends gracing FIBAWC23 &nbsp;

More legends gracing FIBAWC23  

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Apart from the usual offerings of NBA stars in the ongoing FIBA World Cup, more legends are scheduled to arrive to spice...
Sports
fbtw

FCVBA eyes Asean 70-above crown

15 hours ago
Unlike in past editions, Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association will be competing in only one age division this time but remains confident it can extend its dominance and make another history in the ASEAN...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Avaricio, Malixi to lead Filipina golfers bid to retain Asian Games title

Avaricio, Malixi to lead Filipina golfers bid to retain Asian Games title

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio joins Rianne Malixi and holdover Lois Kaye Go as they try to extend the Philippines’ reign in the...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka to return for 2024 Australian Open

Osaka to return for 2024 Australian Open

3 hours ago
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka plans to return to tennis in time for the 2024 Australian Open, saying Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Latvia stands by Bertans amid failed game-winning try vs Germany

Latvia stands by Bertans amid failed game-winning try vs Germany

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Despite the FIBA World Cup bid-ending missed 3-pointer against Germany, Latvia reiterated its trust to forward Davis Ber...
Sports
fbtw

Dominicans’ ‘NBA’ passes on

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
The Dominican Republic has lost a “pillar” in its national team.
Sports
fbtw
Late birdies net Castil 1-shot lead

Late birdies net Castil 1-shot lead

15 hours ago
After a wobbly frontside, Velinda Castil birdied two of the last four holes to salvage a second straight 73 and move on top...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with