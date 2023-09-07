Cone returns to Gilas coaching helm for Asian Games

(UPDATED 2:40 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone, the PBA's winningest coach, will take over as Gilas Pilipinas head coach for the upcoming Asian Games, Philippine basketball officials annouced Thursday.

Cone's appointment was announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, led by president Al Panlilio, at a press conference at the PBA office in Libis, Quezon City. Present at the presser along with Cone were San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua, SBP senior official Ricky Vargas, and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

Chua will be the team manager with Marcial as deputy manager.

The multi-titled Cone will be returning to the familiar role he also held in 2019 when he guided the Philippines to the gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

Cone, who has won 25 championships in the PBA, was the likewise the coach of the famed “Centennial Team” that copped a bronze medal in the 1998 Asian Games.

The current head coach of Barangay Ginebra served as the assistant to Chot Reyes in the FIBA World Cup, in which Gilas finished with a 1-4 win-loss slate.

After Gilas’ lone victory against China, Reyes announced his decision to “step aside” from his national team duties.

A bulk of the team from the World Cup will not suit up for Gilas in the Asiad due to stints in international tournaments.

Meanwhile, named as Cone's assistants were Richard del Rosario, Ginebra guard LA Tenorio, and longtime Gilas deputy coaches Josh Reyes and Jong Uichico.

This year's Asiad will run from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.