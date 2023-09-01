^

Sports

South Sudan's Jones does it all in win over Gilas

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 11:29am
South Sudan's Jones does it all in win over Gilas
Carlik Jones (left) drives against the Gilas defense
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- South Sudan’s historic FIBA World Cup run was almost highlighted by another historic moment -- the first ever triple-double in the basketball meet.

But South Sudan’s Carlik Jones was a rebound shy from the moment.

Jones, who is signed to a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA and is a former NBA G-League Most Valuable Player, scored 17 points, dished out 14 assists and hauled down nine rebounds in South Sudan's 87-68 win over Gilas Pilipinas.

The 6-feet-tall guard did all that against the home team, as South Sudan doused Gilas' hopes to become the best Asian team in the tournament.

After the game, Jones said he just did whatever it took to get a win.

“My mentality coming to the game is being the best player on the floor, [just] doing whatever it takes to get a win,” Jones told reporters at the postgame press conference.

“I know, we sometimes lack in defensive rebounding so I know we needed the rebounds. Push the pace, get stops,” he added.

South Sudan head coach Royal Ivey raved about Jones’ one turnover.

“Fourteen assists, one turnover. That is what point guards do. They lead and make everybody else better on the court and that is what he did tonight for the world to see,” Ivey said.

Just when Gilas was about to cut South Sudan’s lead Thursday night, Jones made timely plays to keep the Philippines at bay.

South Sudan is playing in its first FIBA World Cup.

They won two games in the competition so far -- a 20-point victory over China and the 19-point win over Gilas.

The African team ended the group phase of the tournament with a 1-2 win-loss record, after losses against Puerto Rico and Serbia.

Like Asia, Africa only has one direct ticket to the Olympics through the World Cup.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS

SOUTH SUDAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot leaves his Gilas fate to SBP

Chot leaves his Gilas fate to SBP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The future of Chot Reyes with Gilas Pilipinas is out of his hands, the embattled coach said Thursday following their 87-68...
Sports
fbtw
'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
With the Filipinos now also out of contention for the sole outright Olympic berth for Asia, Jordan Clarkson’s morale...
Sports
fbtw
Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes could not hide his disappointment over what turned out to be the worst game in their...
Sports
fbtw
Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is taking full accountability for the tough losses the team had to endure in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic clobbers Miralles

Djokovic clobbers Miralles

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic sailed into the US Open third round Wednesday in his quest for a 24th Grand Slam triumph as Iga Swiatek and...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson is Gilas lead gun; Dwight, AJ, JMF key contributors &nbsp;

Clarkson is Gilas lead gun; Dwight, AJ, JMF key contributors  

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
While it’s primarily the Jordan Clarkson Show, the Fil-Am NBA star’s Gilas Pilipinas brothers led by Dwight Ramos,...
Sports
fbtw

Nation comes together when South Sudan plays

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
For some, the FIBA Basketball World Cup is a ‘Colosseum’ for hoops attrition and animosity. For others, it’s a grand stage to seize pride and honor for their respective countries. It’s a playground...
Sports
fbtw
Meeting Pinoy fans so special &ndash; Thompson

Meeting Pinoy fans so special – Thompson

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
Klay Thompson, the four-time NBA champion of the Golden State Warriors said meeting Filipino basketball fans in the country...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with