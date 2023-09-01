South Sudan's Jones does it all in win over Gilas

MANILA, Philippines -- South Sudan’s historic FIBA World Cup run was almost highlighted by another historic moment -- the first ever triple-double in the basketball meet.

But South Sudan’s Carlik Jones was a rebound shy from the moment.

Jones, who is signed to a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA and is a former NBA G-League Most Valuable Player, scored 17 points, dished out 14 assists and hauled down nine rebounds in South Sudan's 87-68 win over Gilas Pilipinas.

The 6-feet-tall guard did all that against the home team, as South Sudan doused Gilas' hopes to become the best Asian team in the tournament.

After the game, Jones said he just did whatever it took to get a win.

“My mentality coming to the game is being the best player on the floor, [just] doing whatever it takes to get a win,” Jones told reporters at the postgame press conference.

“I know, we sometimes lack in defensive rebounding so I know we needed the rebounds. Push the pace, get stops,” he added.

South Sudan head coach Royal Ivey raved about Jones’ one turnover.

“Fourteen assists, one turnover. That is what point guards do. They lead and make everybody else better on the court and that is what he did tonight for the world to see,” Ivey said.

Just when Gilas was about to cut South Sudan’s lead Thursday night, Jones made timely plays to keep the Philippines at bay.

South Sudan is playing in its first FIBA World Cup.

They won two games in the competition so far -- a 20-point victory over China and the 19-point win over Gilas.

The African team ended the group phase of the tournament with a 1-2 win-loss record, after losses against Puerto Rico and Serbia.

Like Asia, Africa only has one direct ticket to the Olympics through the World Cup.