^

Sports

Fajardo stands tall in gallant Gilas stand vs Dominicans

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 11:47am
Fajardo stands tall in gallant Gilas stand vs Dominicans
June Mar Fajardo (right) powers one in against the Dominican Republic. Gilas lost, 81-87
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – As Gilas Pilipinas and the Dominican Republic battled it out, the spotlight was on the marquee players on both sides — NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan Clarkson.

Towns, an NBA All-Star for the Minnesota Timberwolves, is one of the main guns of the Dominican Republic. Utah Jazz’s Clarkson, on the other hand, is Gilas Pilipinas’ scoring machine.

But another player stole the show for the Nationals — many-time PBA Most Valuable Player and champion June Mar Fajardo.

One of the pillars of the Gilas program, Fajardo showed out against the Dominican Republic on Friday night in front of a record crowd at the Philippine Arena, scoring 16 points, grabbing seven boards, and blocking a shot while shooting 5-of-5 from the field.

He would have had a perfect shooting game if not for two missed free throws.

Fajardo came up big in the fourth quarter as he put in timely shots — layups, an alley-oop finish, a jumper and free throws.

When Clarkson fouled out late in the game, it was Fajardo, aptly nicknamed as “The Kraken,” who scored a pair of charities to cut the Gilas deficit.

With the Philippines trailing by five, 76-81, with 2:27 remaining in the game, Fajardo drew a foul against Towns, as the Filipino big man faced up and successfully fished for a reach while shooting a short jumper.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes admitted that he would have wanted to go to Fajardo more in the fourth quarter.

“[Fajardo] is a very efficient player, 28 minutes, 16 points, he did not miss a shot. So, we wanted… it is something I was disappointed about. Towards the end, we wanted to go to him a lot more,” Reyes told reporters after the heartbreaking 87-81 defeat against the Dominicans.

“Unfortunately, he was guarded by a 7 footer by the name of Karl-Anthony Towns as well. And I think [Towns] did a good job of denying him, forcing him to step outside and not giving him a good low post position,” he added.

“So, credit to them. We wanted to give him the ball a lot more, but they defended him well.”

Fajardo, meanwhile, shrugged off his great performance, saying the team is eyeing to bounce back in the next game against Angola.

“I really just want to help the team,” the soft-spoken 6-foot-10 behemoth told reporters after the game.

Fajardo, of course, will again be playing a big role in the Philippines’ next game against Angola, as they play another NBA player in 6-foot-10 Bruno Fernando.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

CHOT REYES

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS

JUNE MAR FAJARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Educated, respectful' record crowd leaves Dominican Republic coach in awe

'Educated, respectful' record crowd leaves Dominican Republic coach in awe

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
“It was a basketball party.”
Sports
fbtw
Gilas&rsquo; next target: Angola

Gilas’ next target: Angola

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The Philippines has a score to settle with Angola and revenge could come in their FIBA World Cup game at the Smart Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Bulls star Vucevic powers Montenegro over Mexico

Bulls star Vucevic powers Montenegro over Mexico

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Nikola Vucevic carried Montenegro on his broad shoulders as they turned back Mexico, 91-71, to launch its ambitious FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas comes up short vs Dominican Republic in FIBA World Cup opener

Gilas comes up short vs Dominican Republic in FIBA World Cup opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas dropped a heartbreaker against the Dominican Republic, 87-81, in their FIBA World Cup opener at the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'No opportunity:' Chot explains Kai Sotto's benching vs Dominican Republic

'No opportunity:' Chot explains Kai Sotto's benching vs Dominican Republic

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The stellar play of the Gilas Pilipinas' other big men led to the benching of Kai Sotto in the game against the Dominican...
Sports
fbtw
Gritty Gilas slips at endgame

Gritty Gilas slips at endgame

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Win for the Philippines, host of the largest audience in a FIBA game. But no dice for Gilas Pilipinas, the World Cup com...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup kickoff draws stacked cast of VIPs, celebrities, stars

World Cup kickoff draws stacked cast of VIPs, celebrities, stars

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
All of the stars – literally and figuratively – conspired at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan as the highly-anticipated...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws, Lady Warriors ease past V-League rivals

Lady Tamaraws, Lady Warriors ease past V-League rivals

12 hours ago
Far Eastern U rolled to its third straight victory with a quick 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 romp over Enderun Colleges to wrest control...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with