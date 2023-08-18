^

Sports

With pro fight nixed, Olympic berth-seeking Eumir Marcial to focus on Asian Games

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 2:15pm
With pro fight nixed, Olympic berth-seeking Eumir Marcial to focus on Asian Games
Bronze medallist Philippines' Eumir Marcial celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's middle (69-75kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.
LUIS ROBAYO / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – When Eumir Marcial missed out on achieving his Olympic dream and settled for a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games two years ago, he vowed to do everything in pursuit of this quest.

And he is not about to renege on it now.

With his fifth professional fight initially set late this month cancelled, Marcial can now solely focus on his Olympic journey starting with next month’s Hangzhou Asian Games where he hopes to book a ticket to next year’s Paris Games.

“Eumir (Marcial) will be coming home from the US as soon as possible and to join the national boxing team and work on his Australian visa,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino Friday.

The Tagaytay City Mayor was, of course, referring to the national team training camp unfurling September 1 in Canberra where he will join Tokyo silver winners Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam.

Also part of the 11-strong squad are Tokyo Olympian Irish Magno, Aira Villegas, Ian Clark Bautista, Rogen Ladon, Ronald Chavez, Jr., Mark Ashley Fajardo and John Marvin.

Marcial’s fight was actually rescheduled to next month, which would have run smack at the Hangzhou tilt slated September 23 to October 8.

Good thing Tolentino intervened and brokered Marcial’s participation with the latter’s handler MP Promotions, whose president Sean Gibbons gave his nod by writing off the Zamboanga City-native pug’s training costs.

“Sean [Gibbons] readily agreed that Marcial focuses on Hangzhou and go after his Olympic dream,” said Tolentino.

But striking gold in the Mt. Olympus of boxing competitions is easier said than done.

It was made tougher that Marcial will compete in the light heavyweight category after his natural middleweight class was snuffed out of the Paris calendar.

He would also need to make the finals, instead of the traditional semifinals, to make the cut.

Marcial, however, is unfazed.

“It’s now or never,” he said.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

BOXING

EUMIR MARCIAL

MP PROMOTIONS

POC

SEAN GIBBONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Red-hot Eala gains doubles semis in Aldershot

Red-hot Eala gains doubles semis in Aldershot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala is now training her sights for another pro title.
Sports
fbtw
Anyang deals Rain or Shine another loss

Anyang deals Rain or Shine another loss

16 hours ago
The Korean Basketball League champion Anyang KGC was simply too poised for the hard-fighting Rain or Shine side, eking out...
Sports
fbtw

All set for World Cup start

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
No stone is left unturned in preparing for a smooth experience to witness the opening doubleheader of the FIBA World Cup at the Philippine Arena on Aug. 25. Erika Dy, deputy event director of the Local Organizing...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic makes triumphant US return

Djokovic makes triumphant US return

16 hours ago
Novak Djokovic made a winning return in his first appearance on US soil for two years on Wednesday, reaching the third round...
Sports
fbtw

US, Greece, Lithuania to wow fans at MOA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Filipino fans and spectators from around the world will be in for a treat beyond just rallying behind the Gilas Pilipinas at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as more protagonists, headlined by Team USA,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mobile Legends Philippine leagues revamp schedules for upcoming season

Mobile Legends Philippine leagues revamp schedules for upcoming season

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
the local leagues of the Mobile Legends Professional League and Mobile Legends Development League (MPL PH and MDL PH, respectively)...
Sports
fbtw
Ungco, Suzuki eye fresh wins in JPGT 2023 Series golf tilt

Ungco, Suzuki eye fresh wins in JPGT 2023 Series golf tilt

1 hour ago
Roman Ungco and Ryuji Suzuki seek to produce the same winning result in a different format and venue as Round 4 of the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Muntinlupa, Paranaque shock foes; San Juan routs Valenzuela

MPBL: Muntinlupa, Paranaque shock foes; San Juan routs Valenzuela

1 hour ago
San Juan prevailed as expected, while Muntinlupa and Paranaque pulled off stunners in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Loman faces heavy-hitting Lineker in ONE Championship Singapore card

Loman faces heavy-hitting Lineker in ONE Championship Singapore card

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Filipino mixed martial artist Stephen Loman is eager to prove his mettle in “one of the biggest fights” of his...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with