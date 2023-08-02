History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

Members of the Philippine women's football team pose with their welcome bouquets at the NAIA Terminal 1 Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — It was homecoming fit for heroes.

The Philippine women’s national football team arrived in Manila Wednesday, a few days after their historic FIFA World Cup stint in New Zealand.

A total of 13 Filipinas players along with some staff members touched down at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, where they were warmly welcomed by fans.

Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel was elated with the homecoming.

“I’m so glad we were able to come back with such a historic win and you know, able to bring something back to the Philippines, to our home country, so it’s really exciting to be here,” McDaniel told reporters.

Sara Eggesvik likewise expressed her appreciation for the welcome they received from fellow Filipinos.

The Filipinas won a game in the World Cup against the home team, New Zealand, 1-0, with Sarah Bolden becoming the first Filipino to score in football's biggest stage.

Belay Fernando-dela Cruz, the team’s administrator, stressed that the players and staff proved doubters wrong.

“The most important thing was that the team did not doubt itself… What was important was their belief in themselves, and they did the job,” she said.

For her part, McDaniel said they still feel like they are in cloud nine, adding that by being home, they finally realized that their heroic World Cup stint was indeed real.

“I don't think it will ever become real. Being there and being on the pitch was magical and amazing and it’s something that I can't really put into a lot of words,” she said.

“But being back here, and being back home in the Philippines to celebrate with the nation and everyone who has supported us has really gonna make it seem very real,” McDaniel added.