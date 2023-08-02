^

Sports

History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 6:58pm
History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes
Members of the Philippine women's football team pose with their welcome bouquets at the NAIA Terminal 1 Wednesday.
Contributed photo / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — It was homecoming fit for heroes.

The Philippine women’s national football team arrived in Manila Wednesday, a few days after their historic FIFA World Cup stint in New Zealand.

A total of 13 Filipinas players along with some staff members touched down at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, where they were warmly welcomed by fans.

Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel was elated with the homecoming.

“I’m so glad we were able to come back with such a historic win and you know, able to bring something back to the Philippines, to our home country, so it’s really exciting to be here,” McDaniel told reporters.

Sara Eggesvik likewise expressed her appreciation for the welcome they received from fellow Filipinos.

The Filipinas won a game in the World Cup against the home team, New Zealand, 1-0, with Sarah Bolden becoming the first Filipino to score in football's biggest stage.

Belay Fernando-dela Cruz, the team’s administrator, stressed that the players and staff proved doubters wrong.

“The most important thing was that the team did not doubt itself… What was important was their belief in themselves, and they did the job,” she said.

For her part, McDaniel said they still feel like they are in cloud nine, adding that by being home, they finally realized that their heroic World Cup stint was indeed real.

“I don't think it will ever become real. Being there and being on the pitch was magical and amazing and it’s something that I can't really put into a lot of words,” she said.

“But being back here, and being back home in the Philippines to celebrate with the nation and everyone who has supported us has really gonna make it seem very real,” McDaniel added.

vuukle comment

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Door&rsquo;s open for Kai

Door’s open for Kai

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
The door is still open for Kai Sotto to join Gilas for the FIBA World Cup even as the 7-3 center isn’t able to make...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino ex-New York Knicks doctor coming home for FIBA World Cup&nbsp;

Filipino ex-New York Knicks doctor coming home for FIBA World Cup 

By Alder Almo | 9 hours ago
After stepping down from his “dream job” with the New York Knicks, Dr. Erwin Benedict Valencia is coming home...
Sports
fbtw
Eala wins W60 Barcelona opener

Eala wins W60 Barcelona opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala started her W60 Barcelona single’s stint with a victory after her opponent, Latvia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rekindles rivalry with Iran in China joust

Gilas rekindles rivalry with Iran in China joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, sans a bevy of its ace players, battles Asian rival Iran Thursday in the second day of the 2023 Heyuan WUS...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
USA look far from FIFA Women&rsquo;s World Cup favorites after limping into last 16

USA look far from FIFA Women’s World Cup favorites after limping into last 16

4 hours ago
The United States came into the Women's World Cup as favorites to win a third title in a row but they head into the last 16...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena seeks top Indo Open finish, Asian Tour Order of Merit lead

Tabuena seeks top Indo Open finish, Asian Tour Order of Merit lead

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena kicks off his drive in the Indonesia Open beginning Thursday at the Pondok Indah Golf course, targeting not...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses forge SSL semis showdown vs Lady Spikers

Golden Tigresses forge SSL semis showdown vs Lady Spikers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Two UAAP behemoths will be facing each other in the semifinals of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) after the UST Golden Tigresses...
Sports
fbtw
With Tom Kim sidelined, Asian hopefuls keen to shine in Wyndham Championship

With Tom Kim sidelined, Asian hopefuls keen to shine in Wyndham Championship

5 hours ago
Korea’s rising star Tom Kim is unable to defend his Wyndham Championship title this week due to an ankle injury but...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with