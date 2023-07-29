F2's Iris Tolenada signs up as import for Korean V-League champion squad

MANILA, Philippines -- The GS Caltex Seoul Kixx, three-time Korean V-League champions, have recently tapped setter Iris Tolenada from F2 Logistics as their Asian quota import, replacing Thai setter Soraya Phomla.

Tolenada initially went undrafted during the KOVO women’s Asian quota draft last April.

She was one of six Filipino players who applied for the draft but during that time, it was only Petro Gazz star MJ Philipps who got picked by the Gwangju AI Peppers.

“God is good,” said Tolenada on her Twitter account.

Although she has seen little to none action for the Cargo Movers in the ongoing and past Premier Volleyball League conferences, Tolenada is a proven winner, having won thrice in the league as the starting setter of the now-defunct Pocari Sweat.

She has also played for the national team several times.