^

Sports

Filipinas, Blu Girls lauded for massive feats

Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 1:30pm
Filipinas, Blu Girls lauded for massive feats
Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2023 Women's World Cup football match against New Zealand at the Wellington Stadium on July 25, 2023
(Wire photos) | via Agence France-Presse

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino heaped praises on the Philippine women's football team’s stunning victory over New Zealand in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

On the same day halfway across the globe, the national women’s softball team Blu Girls advanced to the playoffs of the Women’s Softball World Cup following back-to-back victories also over New Zealand, 5-3, and tournament host Italy, 6-5.

Fate, he said, has again presented a valuable gift to Philippine sports on almost the same day and exactly the same month two years ago when weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz Naranjo won the country’s first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

“It’s God’s gift,” said Tolentino on the historic 1-0 victory by the Filipinas against World Cup co-host New Zealand at the jampacked Sky Stadium in Wellington. “The Filipinas are the underdogs.”

“Chance favors the prepared mind and in the Filipinas’ case, the prepared team,” added Tolentino as he cited the Philippine Football Federation’s relentless campaign to form the best team ever for the most prestigious tournament available.

July, Tolentino said, has become a winning month for Philippine sports.

“Two years ago, on July 26, 2021, at the massive Tokyo International Forum, Hidilyn Diaz won the Philippines’ first gold Olympic medal,” said Tolentino.

“And on Tuesday, July 25, it was the Filipinas’ turn to make sports history—they didn’t only qualify for the World Cup for the first time, they made an impact,” he said, adding the Blu Girls deserve the same level of admiration by also conquering odds against the world’s top softball nations.

The 23rd Olympiad opens exactly a year from now on July 26, 2024 — the 100th year of Philippines' participation in the Olympic movement, having debuted in 1924 also in the French capital.

“God willing, and with our athletes training harder and with more dedication and focus, we can do better in Paris,” Tolentino said.

vuukle comment

FIFA

FILIPINAS

PHILIPPINE BLU GIRLS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jordan Clarkson confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA World Cup

Jordan Clarkson confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
NBA star Jordan Clarkson has committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas in next month’s FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw

Tears, cheers for epic feat

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Even with their firm belief that they can do it, the Filipinas can’t help but be awed with their fairy tale-like arrival on the global stage.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines 'crashes the party' with FIFA World Cup stunner vs New Zealand

Philippines 'crashes the party' with FIFA World Cup stunner vs New Zealand

20 hours ago
The Philippines won a World Cup match for the first time as it stunned co-host New Zealand on Tuesday.
Sports
fbtw

Pinoy fans make presence felt

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
It was like a town fiesta at the Wellington Regional Stadium when the Filipinas battled host New Zealand in the FIFA Women’s World Cup yesterday.
Sports
fbtw

Clarkson is Gilas’ World Cup lead gun

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
The waiting game is over.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stuff that dreams are made of: History-making Filipinas prove they belong

Stuff that dreams are made of: History-making Filipinas prove they belong

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Against all odds, the Philippines has showed the world that they’re here, they’re real, and they’re determined...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas chemistry won&rsquo;t be a problem for Clarkson, says Uichico

Gilas chemistry won’t be a problem for Clarkson, says Uichico

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Despite less time together with the members of Gilas Pilipinas, Jordan Clarkson is expected to mesh well with the team as...
Sports
fbtw
Ifugao boxing prospect Martin returns vs Tanzanian foe

Ifugao boxing prospect Martin returns vs Tanzanian foe

3 hours ago
Ifugao pride Carl Jammes “Wonderboy” Martin is hell-bent on making up for lost time.
Sports
fbtw
Batangas thwarts Sarangani as GenSan, Bacolod win in MPBL

Batangas thwarts Sarangani as GenSan, Bacolod win in MPBL

4 hours ago
Batangas stretched its winning run while General Santos regained traction in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with