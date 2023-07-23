Filipino spikers bow to Thais in SEA V-League tiff

The Philippine men's volleyball team dropped two straight games in the SEA V-League.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine men’s volleyball team is yet to notch its first win in the Southeast Asia V-League after falling against Thailand in straight sets, 22-25, 20-25, 20-25 on Saturday.

Steve Rotter led the Philippines with 19 big points, but it was not enough as no other Filipino scored in double digits in the game.

Jayvee Umandal followed Rotter in scoring with nine points.

The Filipinos dropped 21 unforced errors in the game, while Thailand had 20.

While the other statistics were virtually identical, Thailand banked on a balanced scoring effort.

Thailand’s Bhinjidee Napadet exploded for 14 points through three sets, while Phanram Anurak had 10 points.

Promchan Anut and Pinkaew Prasert had eight points apiece.

The Philippines also dropped its opening day game against Indonesia, also in three sets, on Friday.

Next for the Philippines is against Vietnam Sunday afternoon.Vietnam is also winless in the regional meet.