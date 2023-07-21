Philippine tankers bound for World Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- The six-man Philippine swimming team led by two-time Olympian Jasmine Alkhaldi left Manila on Thursday for the 17th World Aquatics Championship in Fukouka, Japan.

The 30-year-old US-educated swimmer has qualified to participate in the swimming competition of the tournament slated July 23-30 along with Southeast Asian Games record-holder Xiandi Chua, Thanya Dela Cruz, Jerard Jacinto, and US-based Jarod Hatch.

Olympian Ryan Arabejo will coach the team, the first local squad to send to an international arena by the World Aquatic-backed Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI), which is headed by newly elected president Miko Vargas and secretary general Batangas Rep. Eric Buhain.

“The presence of the world's top swimmers makes this tournament a fierce competition, no doubt about it. But our athletes are out to experience the atmosphere in a high-level tournament, try to improve their personal best time, and sharpen their skills,” said Buhain, a Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer and considered the most decorated Pinoy swimmer.

The Filipinos qualified for the annual event based on their FINA points collated in all World Aquatics-sanctioned events they participated in.

“Objective is to get the highest World Aquatics Points through their best performance and get a chance to compete in the Paris Olympics. We’re hoping for the best for our swimmers,” added Buhain.

Alkhaldi, the face of Philippine swimming in years, qualified in the 50m freestyle where she has a personal best time of 25.50 as well as in 100m butterfly with a best time of 1:00.45 she recorded in winning the bronze medal in Cambodia SEA Games last May.

The 21-year-old Chua, who trained in Australia as part of her preparation for the Sea Games, registered to compete in the 400m individual medley and 200m backstroke, where she has a good chance of finishing strong considering the progress of her time since her return from Down Under, according to his personal trainer/coach former Olympian Pinky Brosas.

“Considering the progress of her time since her Australia training, maganda ang prospect ni Xiandi,” said Brosas.

The Ateneo student won the gold medal in record fashion in Cambodia, clocking 2:13.20 to shatter the SEA Games record of 2:13.64 set by Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Anh Vien in the women’s 200m backstroke in the 2017 edition in Jakarta. She reset her 4:56.82 performance in Australia trials with an impressive 4:52.08 clocking in winning the bronze also in SEAG.

Also in the spotlight is Thanya Dela Cruz in the 50m and 100m breast, while the 23-year of Hatch is trying to improve his SEAG bronze medal timed in 50m butterfly (23.89) and 100m fly (52.91) as well as fellow SEAG bronze winner Jacinto in the 50m backstroke (25.56) and 100m back (55.99).