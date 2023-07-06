^

Sports

Paragua, Frayna set for tough FIDE World Cup campaign

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 3:28pm
Paragua, Frayna set for tough FIDE World Cup campaign
GMs Janelle May Frayna (left) and Mark Paragua

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Mark Paragua and Janelle Mae Frayna aim to pull off a surprise or two when they wade into battle in the ultra-competitive FIDE World Cup slated July 29 to August 25 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Paragua will tackle Slovakian Jergus Pechac in a two-game duel where the New York-based Filipino Grandmaster is the heavy underdog as his rating of 2438 pales in comparison with the latter’s 2608.

But despite the disparity in rating, the 39-year-old Paragua should rely on his experience after having participated in thrice before in 2005, 2011 and 2013 as well as showing his penchant for catching big fishes reminiscent of his sensational upset of Polish super-GM Jan Krzysztof Duda — rated 2750 — in last year’s World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India.

Paragua has also stunned Armenian Sergei Movsesian in 2005 in advancing to the second round before eventually succumbing to Russian veteran Alexey Dreev.

“I hope to play well in this event,” said Paragua.

For her part, Frayna, a woman GM who is coming off a strong showing in the Chennai Olympiad where she finished a strong 18th overall among top board chessers, eyes to do better this time around as she clashes with Indonesian International Master Medina Wardan Aulia.

Frayna made her debut World Cup stint two years ago in Sochi, Russia but fell to nemesis Vietnamese-Hungarian GM Hoang Than Trang.

“This will be my second time in the World Cup and the last one ended in a dramatic exit for me after a 1-1 score with GM Hoang in the standard and a 2.5-1.5 defeat in the rapid tiebreaks,” said Frayna.

Paragua and Frayna, whose trips are going to be funded by Philippine Sports Commission and National Chess Federation of the Philippines, are hoping and praying to do the impossible as a top three finish will catapult them straight to the Candidates Matches where the winner gets a crack at playing the reigning world champions in their respective divisions.

CHESS

FIDE

JANELLE FRAYNA

MARK PARAGUA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Djokovic, Swiatek win at Wimbledon as confetti-throwing protesters strike

Djokovic, Swiatek win at Wimbledon as confetti-throwing protesters strike

9 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were in cruise control at Wimbledon, but confetti-throwing climate protesters and rain delays...
Sports
fbtw
'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley dropped a piece of advice to Kai Sotto and the rest of their Summer League team rookies...
Sports
fbtw
Red Warriors clobber Blue Eagles-B in UCBL Invitational cagefest

Red Warriors clobber Blue Eagles-B in UCBL Invitational cagefest

22 hours ago
University of the East put on an explosive fourth quarter show to beat Ateneo Team B, 84-61, and take the solo lead in the...
Sports
fbtw

Farewell to Big J’s No. 1 fan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Levi Castillo was known in the marketing industry as a guru, a self-made man whose creative mind opened new frontiers in product promotions and advertising campaigns.
Sports
fbtw

Knights lead Final 4 cast

15 hours ago
Farm Fresh-Letran clinched the top seed in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League 18-Under NCR Leg Final Four after defeating EZ Jersey-Doc Boleros, 92-68, last Monday at La Consolacion College Gymnasiu...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Giannis doubtful for Greece in FIBA World Cup amid surgery

Giannis doubtful for Greece in FIBA World Cup amid surgery

4 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has had surgery on his left knee, the team confirmed, leaving the basketball...
Sports
fbtw

PATAFA sees more bets to Paris

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association has high hopes two more Filipinos would follow the footsteps of world No.3 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and qualify in next year’s Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Learning process continues&nbsp;

Learning process continues 

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas yielded an 80-90 setback to an eight-man Lithuanian pro selection in Tuesday night’s friendly in Kaunas,...
Sports
fbtw
Dutchmen boost playoffs with crucial win

Dutchmen boost playoffs with crucial win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
The Netherlands hammered out a crucial 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18 win over Canada to stay in the thick of the Volleyball Nations...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with