Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli to spice up Bohol 5150 triathlon

MANILA, Philippines – Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidecelli go active in the sporting side as they step up their respective buildups for the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon, which unwraps July 9 at the Bellevue Resort on Panglao Island.

The two top celebrities have been competing in various endurance races the past few years as part of their dynamic, healthy lifestyle and their presence have encouraged attendance and inspired others while enhancing each triathlon staging organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

In fact, Pascual and Guidecelli provided the drawing power in the Sun Life Cycle PH, which drew young and adult participants, at Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite last April.

But while the Cycle PH focused on cycling and held as a fun ride, the Bohol 5150 is a top-notch tri-racing competition set to be disputed over the Olympic-distance of 1.5 km-swim, 40 km-bike and 10 km-run.

Pascual and Guidecelli took part in the IRONMAN 70. 3 Davao with the former last seeing action in the Sun Life 5150 race in Naga City, both in 2019.

Focus will also be on the Sunrise Sprint or S2, a short-distance event and a sub-category to the centerpiece 5150 triathlon series, to be contested over 750-m open-water swim, 20km bike and 5km run.

The 5150 Bohol and Sunrise Sprint will be held for the second straight year as part of the Sandugo Festival celebrations, a project of the Province of Bohol under Gov. Aris Aumentado.

For listup and details, visit www.ironman.com/5150-bohol with social media accounts at Sun Life 5150 Bohol (facebook) and 5150bohol (Instagram). For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com/

Meanwhile, triathletes from the US, Malaysia, Australia, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Germany and Japan head the early roster of entries, a number of whom are all geared up for a clash with the local aces for the overall crowns, both in the men’s and women’s side.

Keen competition is also seen in various age-group categories, from 15-to-19 to 20-25, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65-69, along in the relay competitions of the event backed by title partners Sun Life and Go for Gold, premier and technical partners Active, Fulgaz, Hyperice, ROKA Vinfast, Breitling, Gatorade, Qatar Airways, Santini and Wahoo, and media partners Manila Bulletin, Tempo and Sportgraf.com.

The event’s host partners are The Bellevue Resort, Municipality of Dauis, Province of Bohol and Municipality of Panglao, while Rudy Project, Bohol Sandugo, Santé and Bohol Integrated Development Foundation, Inc. are the event partners.