Blacklist International overpowers Fire Flux Impunity, enters MSC semis

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 9:16am
The three-time MPL Philippines champions wasted no time in taking Game 1, finishing in just under 12 minutes.
PHNOM PEN — Blacklist International is two wins away from an elusive Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) title after sweeping Turkey's Fire Flux Impunity, 3-0, in the first day of the MSC knockout stages at the Aeon Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The three-time MPL Philippines champions wasted no time in taking Game 1, finishing in just under 12 minutes. 

A slow start in Game 2proved that it's not always about the kill count but winning objectives in the map that controls the game, and the Agents were able to propel themselves to match point after impeccable map control.

Game 3 saw the Turkish squad using most of their bans against V33Wise duo Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna and Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario, which saw the latter use a jungle Valentina to help restrain Fire Flux Impunity and win the day.

In the other knockout stage match-up, Cambodian champions Burn X Flash made history as the first Cambodian squad to reach a quarterfinal of an international Mobile Legends tournament.  

Under Filipino coach Mitch "Mitch" Sato and Filipino goldlaner Mariusz "Donut" Tan, Burn X Flash swept Singaporean champions RSG Slate SG to secure a first-ever quarterfinals slot.

Day 2 of the MSC Knockout Stages will pit MPL Philippine Season 11 champions ECHO Philippines against Malaysian champions TODAK at 3 p.m. (Manila time), while ONIC Esports — fueled by Filipino coach Paul "Yeb" Miranda and Filipino jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol — will take on fellow Indonesian team EVOS Legends with Filipino import Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera at 7 p.m.

