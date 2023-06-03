Tiaong hoopers impress at home in PSL D2 Super Cup cagefest opener

The tournament, which also pits other Quezon towns such as Candelaria, Gilas Sariaya and San Antonio Bobcats, marked the first major event at the revamped convention center with top-standard sporting features and up to 4,000 seating capacity for any other events.

TIAONG, Quezon — Home team Tiaong Meaksyon introduced itself with a bang against Gumaca Kuyas, 70-58, to open the inaugural D2 Super Cup Invitational Quezon Province in partnership with the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) on Friday at the refurbished Tiaong Convention Center here.

With a throng of Quezonians in attendance, the home bets unleashed a balanced attack as 13 players hit the scoring board led by John Kobe Dalisay’s 17 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Team captain Clint Escamis and Vincent Escamillas threw in 11 and nine points, respectively, for Tiaong’s explosive start in the 14-team tourney presented by Quezon second district Rep. David “Jay-jay” Suarez, Tiaong mayor RJ Mea and Alona party-list Rep. Anna Villaraza-Suarez as well as Converge.

Earlier, former Phoenix Super LPG cager in the PBA Encho Serrano led from front with 19 points in only 15 minutes of play as Siomai King drubbed Antipolo Pilgrims, 119-76, in the twin-bill opener of the week-long conclave.

The majestic venue with the overlooking view of Sierra Madre at the background will also house the PBA on Tour featuring San Miguel and Meralco next Saturday.

Congressman Suarez and mayor Mea, who are behind the construction of the one-of-a-kind facility in Quezon, are hopeful for the historic tourney to open gates of opportunities in terms of promoting sports, culture, tourism and economy of their home district.

“Nakakatuwa at nakakataba po ng puso na maraming teams na sumali. This just goes to show na iyong pangarap natin na maisama ang distrito at mga bayan namin sa mapa at sports calendar, na-achieve natin,” said Suarez, who credited the PSL led by president Rocky Chan, vice president Ray Alao and commissioner Leo Isaac for making it possible.

“Hindi lang po ito magiging first time. Mauulit po ito. At hindi lang po sports dahil plano natin ang promotion ng ating tourist spots at hopefully makakuha ng investors para lalong makilala ng bayan ng Tiaong,” added Mea.

A whopping grand prize of P2 million for the champion will be at stake in the historic joust that also features guest teams in Manila City Stars, Zamboanga Valientes, AMA University, RV Sports Wildcats, MFT Fruitmasters, Berbets Engineering Services and overseas team Kuala Lumpur Aseel.