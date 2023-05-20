Chope eyes to get back at former tormentor Paule in URCC 85

MANILA, Philippines – Interim welterweight champion Will “The Kill” Chope will seek payback when he takes on Filipino challenger Brian Paule in Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 85: Underdog at the DD Night Club in Tomas Morato, Quezon City on June 2.

After capturing the vacant interim URCC belt against already-retired Filipino fighter Arvin Chan last December, the 32-year-old former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter outlasted his next three opponents in different fight leagues before returning to the Philippines to see action.

“Since winning the URCC title, life is the same and hasn’t changed at all,” said Chope, a three-time URCC champion who sports a 41-19 win-loss record. “I still actively coach and train and fighting as much as I can.”

Paule, an expert in boxing and wrestling, defeated Chope five years ago via knockout in an MMA bout in Dipolog City. And he’s aiming to prove that the victory wasn’t a fluke.

“It’s a mission on my part to get the title back for the Filipinos. The URCC title is for Filipino fighters. And I want to prove to anyone that I can beat him again,” the 33-year-old fighter from Bulacan said. “I know how he fights so my wrestling prowess will take care of him to avoid takedowns.”

Chope, however, said he would be wiser this time around.

“Fighting Brian is just another fight. It is nice to win against him because I get to avenge my loss to him when we fought in an exhibition match in 2017,” added Chope, who is now based and training in Thailand.

“That bout was just for fun, he weighed a lot more. Now this time on June 2nd, it counts as a pro. I am a lot bigger weight-wise and also a lot better skills-wise now. I am excited to get back in the URCC cage and get another win.”

Paule is sporting a combined 8-1 win-loss record in pro and amateur MMA bouts.

“I will get the interim title from him for sure,” Paule said.

The URCC fight card, organized by founding president Alvin Aguilar and URCC co-owner/ general manager Aleksandr Sofronov, is supported by Crazywin and DD Night Club.

The co-main event features the Bare Knuckle Welterweight Championship bout between Rugbi Boy (2-0) and Allen Wycoco (1-0), who also both graced the fight’s news conference a week ago.

“This URCC is going to be more exciting than the previous ones and all the fight matches are thrilling quality fights,” Sofronov said, adding that the URCC has groundbreaking plans for their upcoming events.

“Fans were thrilled to learn about the highly anticipated URCC Bareknuckle 5-Person Free-For-All, an exhilarating display of combat skills and endurance,” Sofronov added.

“Additionally, the announcement of the Basket Brawl and the URCC 8-Man Bareknuckle Tournament in each division added another layer of excitement, promising intense battles and unforgettable moments.”

In preliminary MMA fights, Rhyle Lugo will meet Richard Lachica in a featherweight bout; Tokartzhy Ushqyn will square off with Dave Morata at lightweight; and Gerard Sismundo and Dan Ascano will collide in a featherweight bare knuckle fight.

For the Philippines Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Jerald Vellarde will clash with John Vallega at lightweight; Jessa Sarabia will take on Catherine Soria in the women’s strawweight category; and Tristan De Mena will test his mettle against Shidjiroh Delantar at light heavyweight. In amateur MMA, Paolo Cruz will fight Gemil Clarinio at bantamweight.