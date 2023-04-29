^

Filipinos make presence felt in Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 1:29pm
(L to R, starting 2nd from L) James “2ge” Goopio, Emmanuel “Emman” Morales, and Eroll Jule “EJAY” Delfin pose with their team after winning their match against Team Secret
VCT Pacific

MANILA, Philippines — In the current Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific (VCT Pacific), the Philippines is the third country with the most representation after South Korea and Japan.

Out of the 60 players in the tournament, 13% (eight players) are Filipinos. 

Five of the eight come from the sole Philippine team, Team Secret, while the other three come from the team representing Indonesia, RRQ.

The two teams clashed last April 15 with RRQ sweeping the Adobo Gang, 2-0.

The win for the three Filipino players was like a statement, according to RRQ's Eroll Jule “EJAY” Delfin.

"I feel excited and proud, kahit natalo Team Secret, Pinoy pa rin nanalo kasi sa aming tatlo. We made a statement rin na hindi lang Team Secret 'yung Filipino sa league. Sometimes 'di nakikita ng fans 'yung other Pinoys sa other team. I feel na parang that game, that win, was a statement for the three of us [na we're also here]," shared Delfin in an interview with Philstar.com

Delfin's teammates James “2ge” Goopio and Emmanuel “Emman” Morales shared Delfin's feelings, saying how proud and excited they were that they were able to defeat Team Secret.

Though they won against the Philippine representatives, RRQ currently sit in 7th place in the ranking with two wins and three loses while Team Secret are at fifth place with three wins and two loses.

RRQ had a rough start in this year's VCT Pacific with back-to-back losses in their first two weeks. They managed to bounce back in Week Three with a win against Japan's DetonatioN FocusMe.

All three Filipinos admit that it was daunting when their once local team became part of the franchise league, and that the team would now be mixed with different nationalities (three Indonesia players, a South African coach and a German analyst).

"'Yung pinaka mahirap is 'yung change sa language kasi kailangan namin mag-usap in English. Dati, imbis 'yung sabihin mo na, iisipin mo pa kung paano siya babanggitin ng tama. Imbis na concise na lang sa Tagalog," shared Morales.

Goopio adds that their in-game communication has improved in time and in a way their English proficiency as well since they've joined the team.

He adds, "Bagong experience po siya sa aming tatlong Pinoy. Nadedevelop naming 'yung English namin. We're improving day by day kasi comms 'yung pinaka winowork-out namin. Friendly rin naman mga teammates namin and 'yung coaching staff."

RRQ is set to face South Korea's DRX, the currently undefeated team in the league, Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. Manila time.

