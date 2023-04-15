Abando scoreless as Anyang lose to Goyang in KBL semis

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando was used sparingly by the Anyang KGC as they fell in Game Two of the Korean Basketball League (KBL) semifinals against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 89-75, at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium.

After a 56-point rout in the opener, Goyang staged a comeback against the league-leading Anyang with their efforts in the second and third cantos.

Abando played just 3:49 minutes in the playoff game and attempted only one shot. He finished with one rebound.

Omari Spellman led four Anyang players in double-digit scoring with his 19 points in the losing effort.

Junghyun Lee paced the Carrot Jumpers as they tied the series at 1-1 with 32 points.

Both teams seek the 2-1 lead when they collide for Game Three on Monday, April 17.

On Friday, Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers fell to the Seoul SK Knights in Game One of their semis series, 73-68, at Changwon Gymnasium.

Gutang scored two points, three rebounds and three assists in the loss.

Changwon and Seoul engage in Game Two Sunday, April 16.