Eala gets early boot in Swiss tourney

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 9:48am
Alex Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala's bid for a spot in the French Open qualifiers hit a snag after she suffered an early exit in the W60 Chiasso in Switzerland Wednesday.

In the Round of 32, Eala was eliminated by Romania's Alexandra Ignatik, 6-0, 6-2.

Ignatik needed only an hour and 12 minutes to dispose of the 17-year-old phenom.

A horrid start for Eala saw the teen trailing 0-4 against Ignatik. The Romanian blanked the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar in Game 4 with her serve as she fired off an ace to lead, 40-0.

The Filipina showed some semblance of fight in Game 5 when she fought back from a 0-30 start to take a 40-30 lead over Ignatik and finally get herself on the board on a service game.

But Ignatik forced the deuce and knotted the game twice more before taking the advantage and breaking Eala's serve for the 5-0 win.

She then scored four straight points after a 30-0 start from Eala to complete the 6-0 victory in Set 1.

Not much changed in the second set, as Eala struggled with her service as well.

In Game 5, Eala committed two double faults to give Ignatik the 4-1 lead.

While Eala won only her second service game of the match in Game 7, it was only a consolation as Ignatik breezed to victory, 6-2.

On Tuesday, Eala also crashed out of the doubles tournament with Czech partner Barbora Palicova as they lost to 4-seeds Beatrice Gumulya and Anna Siskova in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 11-13.

