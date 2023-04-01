Lady Falcons swoop down on Blue Eagles for third straight win

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Lady Falcons extended their win streak to three games in UAAP Season 85 after a three-set drubbing of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Saturday.

The Lady Falcons repulsed a Blue Eagles side with tough wins in the first and third sets to improve to 7-2 for the season, good enough for solo second in the standings.

Kate Santiago took Player of the Game honors with 18 points built off of 15 attacks and three aces. She also had nine excellent digs.

Ateneo looked poised to extend the match into a fourth set when a successful challenge on a Faith Nisperos crosscourt hit had things tied at 24-all in Set 3.

The Blue Eagles fought back from a six-point deficit, 22-16, with a 5-0 run led by Bea Lomocso who finished with three aces in that scoring run.

But Trisha Tubu scored through the block before Lucille Almonte finished it off with a down the line hit to seal the victory for Adamson.

This is the first time that the Lady Falcons swept their season series against the Blue Eagles since UAAP Season 71.

Adamson head coach Jerry Yee, though, said that they are not keen on looking at their achievements just yet and remain focused on the task at hand.

"Trabaho, syempre. Kailangan natin gawin. We have to win the games para makapasok Top 4," said Yee.

Apart from Santiago, Trisha Tubu also had a big game for the Lady Falcons with 17 markers. Lorence Toring chipped in nine points.

Ateneo, meanwhile, leaned on Faith Nisperos' 17 points in the losing effort.

Adamson will attempt to keep it going against defending champions NU when UAAP action resumes after the Holy Week break on Wednesday, April 12, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Ateneo, who are now 3-6, look for a bounce back win against the UP Fighting Maroons also on April 12.