Lady Bulldogs snap two-game skid at expense of Fighting Maroons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 1, 2023 | 3:03pm
Lady Bulldogs snap two-game skid at expense of Fighting Maroons
Bella Belen
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs are back on track after a brief two-game losing slump as they swept the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-21, 27-25, 25-20, in the second round of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Bella Belen finished with 19 points and 11 excellent receptions in a bounce back game against the Fighting Maroons after going scoreless in their first round encounter against the Diliman team.

"Nilabas lang namin 'yung pinagtraining-an namin ang ano 'yung naging game plan namin against UP. Ayun po, naging successful naman. Kahit hindi pa po siya masyadong pulido, nakita naman po namin 'yung improvement namin from last game," said Belen after the win.

Also aiding the Lady Bulldogs to improve to 6-3 is the returning Cess Robles who was able to see significant playing time after playing only as a service specialist in their last game against the DLSU Lady Spikers.

NU fended off a tough challenge against UP who they just couldn't shake off for the duration of the match.

In Set 2, UP forced a deadlock in the endgame, 25-all, after a Nina Ytang running attack.

But Mai Sotomil and the Fighting Maroons shot themselves in the foot with a crucial service error.

Erin Pangilinan then blocked Nikha Cabasac to seal the 2-0 lead.

Playing supporting role to Belen was Robles with 11 points while Alyssa Solomon added nine markers.

Alyssa Bertolano and Nica Celis paced UP in the losing effort with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Fighting Maroons fall to 1-8 for the season.

Both teams will enjoy a break during the Holy Week before plunging back into action on Wednesday, April 12, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

NU will attempt to fan their Final Four hopes when they collide against the Adamson Lady Falcons while UP will look for a rebound against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

In men's action, earlier, the NU Bulldogs remained perfect at 9-0 with a four-set drubbing of UP, 25-14, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21.

Nico Almendras and Joshua Retamar chipped in 19 and 17 points, respectively in the win for NU. 

Louis Gamban topscored for UP in the loss with 13 markers.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
