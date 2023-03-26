DLSU's Orcullo thankful to have de Jesus back for Lady Spikers

MANILA, Philippines — If there was one person on the DLSU bench who was most thrilled to have legendary head coach Ramil de Jesus back on the court to call the shots for the Lady Spikers, it's his subordinate Noel Orcullo.

After carrying the heavy burden of leading the Lady Spikers in UAAP Season 85 in place of de Jesus on an interim basis, Orcullo heaved a sigh of relief as the multi-titled tactician finally made his way back from his sabbatical.

"Sobrang overwhelmed ako kasi andiyan na siya," said Orcullo who helped steer the Lady Spikers to an undefeated run in the first round of UAAP Season 85.

Knowing just how big the expectations were for last year's runners-up, and with ace rookie Angel Canino already at the helm, Orcullo said that there were some doubts in his mind at first.

De Jesus continued to oversee the program from afar, giving Orcullo a much needed boost. With his mentor and friend back with him in the game, Orcullo said he feels overwhelmed.

"Yung lagi kong inaalala pag maglalaro, na yung duda [ko] sa sarili kakayanin ko ba?" Orcullo said.

"Ngayon andyan siya. Sobrang overwhelemed [ako]." he added.

Though taking the honor of coaching the Lady Spikers in stride, there was no qualms for Orcullo to yield to de Jesus again.

Even as he was getting used to the feeling of being in the spotlight, Orcullo wanted to have de Jesus more at his side.

"Nagbiro [siya] sa akin. Kasi may nagtanong na coaches: coach pupunta ka na ba bukas? Sabi sa amin ni coach Ramil, tanungin niyo si Noel baka nageenjoy pa siya," he said.

"Sabi ko coach hindi ikaw ang kailangan ko. Ayun, sobrang tuwang tuwa din ako," he added.

Still, it remains to be seen if de Jesus on the sidelines will already be a staple for the undefeated Lady Spikers. As he continues to deal with things off the court, Orcullo stayed coy on whether UAAP fans will see more of de Jesus in the coming games.

"Di ko pa alam yung magiging set up namin kung game to game o siya na talaga. Depende siguro sa call niya," said Orcullo.

Up next for the Lady Spikers are the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday, March 29. As for who will be calling the shots, it looks like only time will tell for Orcullo and de Jesus.