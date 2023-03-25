^

Sports

La Salle reasserts mastery over NU on De Jesus' return

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 7:34pm
La Salle reasserts mastery over NU on De Jesus' return
Jolina Dela Cruz
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:21 p.m.) — Ramil de Jesus made a triumphant return to his head coaching role with the DLSU Lady Spikers as they scored another win over the NU Lady Bulldogs, 26-24, 26-24, 25-16, to open their second round bid in UAAP Season 85 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Just days after their emphatic three-set win over the defending champions, they replicated their success to give de Jesus a win in his first game back this season.

De Jesus took a sabbatical from coaching in the first half of UAAP Season 85, as Noel Orcullo filled the role on an interim basis.

Orcullo admitted that NU gave them a run for their money the second time around.

"Medyo may ginawa silang adjustment," he said of NU.

"Yun nga yung sabi nga namin, maging ready kayo sa gagawing adjustment ng NU kasi hindi naman ganun kadali para ibigay ulit sa atin nang ganung kabilis... Yung first two sets, kahit papano naitawid namin. Medyo bumitaw nung huli, pero nandun yung eagerness ng mga bata na manalo," he added.

Orcullo's wards received a boost with de Jesus' surprise appearance as the latter also called the shots for the first time this year.

Under de Jesus' watch, La Salle eked out two back-and-forth sets to take the early 2-0 lead, including a rebound from a slow start in Set 2.

Led by reigning MVP Bella Belen, NU zoomed to a 5-1 start in the Set 2. But La Salle uncorked their own 7-1 scoring burst to flip the script and lead, 8-6, at the first technical timeout.

Ace rookie Angel Canino scored back-to-back points to punctuate the run.

La Salle stamped its class anew against an error-prone NU side, which gave away a total of 26 points off of their miscues.

They also bucked an injury scare to Leila Cruz in the opening set when she went down from a bad fall off of a spike attempt. Fortunately, Cruz returned to the match in Set 2 on the bench but did not see action for the rest of the contest.

During the third set, a service error by Vange Alinsug towed La Salle to match point, 24-16, before Canino scored her 15th point of the contest on a cross-court hit to seal the deal.

In Set 1, Canino also provided the final blow as she fired an ace to take the lead, 26-24.

But, it was Jolina Dela Cruz who brought an all-around game to clinch Player of the Game honors with 12 points built off eight attacks, three blocks and one ace. She also had nine excellent receptions.

Canino top-scored with 15 points, 13 of which came from attacks. Fifi Sharma and Thea Gagate chipped in nine and eight markers, respectively.

Belen paced NU in the loss with 17 points while Alinsug added 14.

After back-to-back wins over the erstwhile mighty NU, La Salle has now won six sets straight against their foes — already more than the five sets in total NU lost in their title run during UAAP Season 84.

They also blanked NU in their two meetings in the elimination round, identical to what the Lady Bulldogs did to them last year.

The struggling champions are now at 5-3, tied with the UST Golden Tigresses, who also beat them during their first round encounter.

It was the Tigresses that halted a 20-game win streak by the Lady Bulldogs.

La Salle guns for win No. 9 when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday, March 29, while NU hopes to snap a two-game slump against the UP on Saturday, April 1.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
