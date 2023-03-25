Eminent De Jesus boosts undefeated La Salle in repeat win over NU

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers had twice the incentive to celebrate after another big win against the NU Lady Bulldogs for their eighth straight victory in UAAP Season 85 as head coach Ramil de Jesus coached his first game of the year on Saturday.

De Jesus, who has steered the Lady Spikers to multiple championships, made a surprise appearance at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City as he called the shots for La Salle after taking a lengthy sabbatical since June last year.

DLSU veteran Jolina dela Cruz admitted that it was a whole different feeling to have de Jesus present, even as he continued to oversee the program from afar all-year long.

"Siguro mas ginanahan din yung team. Same din naman yung respect namin with coach Noel and coach Ramil [pero] siguro mas naexcite kami kasi bagong dating lang din ngayong second round si coach Ramil. Mas naboost yung kumpiyansa ng mga teammates ko," she said.

Dela Cruz said that the Lady Spikers didn't think that the head tactician would be making it to today's game, much less coaching it.

But when they saw the decorated mentor in the venue hours before the game, Dela Cruz knew what was in store.

"Di po namin ine-expect kasi kanina dumating siya hindi po namin alam na magccoach siya ngayon. Nung nasa dugout siya kasama pa namin siya, binibiro biro niya kami na hindi naman doon lang kami sa likod. Pero pinilit namin siya... 'Weh magcoach ka na', ganyan. Napilit naman namin siya," the open spiker quipped.

Super rookie Angel Canino, who unloaded 15 points in the three-set victory over the Lady Bulldogs, relished the feeling of playing her first game under de Jesus.

"[We have] high respect to all the coaches, especially coach Noel [Orcullo] and coach Ramil. Kaya sobrang malaking bagay, malaking impact [si Coach Ramil] sa team especially na sa akin dahil ako po ay first nakasama ko siya sa loob," said Canino.

"Nakakagaan lang kasi nakikita na namin siya sa loob ng court dati sinusupportahan lang niya po kami pero ngayon inilaban na niya kami, and inilaban din po namin para sa kanya."

Now DLSU remained coy on whether or not de Jesus will already be a constant on the Lady Spikers bench from here on out. But knowing that he remains on their side is already a big boost for the league-leading squad.

La Salle hopes to keep it going when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday, March 29, while NU will attempt to break a two-game slump against the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday, April 1.