Fil-Canadian Obusan commits to UST Growling Tigers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 4:41pm
L-R Pido Jarencio, Gabriel Obusan, and Team Manager Eric Ang
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Growling Tigers have recruited Filipino-Canadian winger Gabriel Obusan.

The 6'4" gunner recently suited up for Toronto in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals where they played in Division 1.

The 18-year-old Obusan averaged 13.7 points on 27% shooting from deep, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steal in the national high school basketball tournament before Toronto bowed out of pool play, curiously against the UST Tiger Cubs.

"Malaking tulong si Obusan sa atin. Malaki ang katawan na kayang makipagbakbakan sa loob at may tira din sa labas. Bagay na bagay siya sa sistemang pinapatakbo natin sa UST," said UST head coach Pido Jarencio.

Obusan graduated from St. Martin's Catholic School in Mississauga, Ontario and will be eligible for five years for UST.

UST is looking to rebuild its program after a 1-13 finish in UAAP Season 85.

Obusan deemed UST as the "best choice" for him as they welcomed him with open arms.

"I've seen a lot of schools in the UAAP and UST made me feel like a family. I love the people here, I like the way we work here and it really makes me a better player," he said.

"I just want to make an impact so we can win some games in the UAAP."

