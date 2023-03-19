^

Sports

Gayoso, Amita score anew as Kaya storms back vs ADT

Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 2:15pm
Gayoso, Amita score anew as Kaya storms back vs ADT
Kaya FC talisman Daizo Horikoshi tries to get past ADT's Yrick Gallantes.
PFF

MANILA, Philippines — Former collegiate stars Jarvey Gayoso and Arnel Amita scored for the second straight game as Kaya FC Iloilo continued its amazing run by rallying past Azkals Development Team, 3-1, last Saturday night in the Philippines Football League presented by Qatar Airways at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Gayoso struck the go-ahead goal in the second half before Amita sealed the victory with another late strike as Kaya made it four straight wins to hike its record to 42 points, 11 clear of Dynamic Herb Cebu.

Warming up for the Southeast Asian Games, ADT got off to a dream start when Andres Aldeguer, son of former basketball star Dino Aldeguer, scored in the 10th minute off an assist from Pocholo Bugas.

But it was all Kaya from there with Audie Menzi equalizing in the 29th minute just moments after Dennis Chung almost doubled the lead for ADT only to be denied by Kaya goalkeeper Zach Banzon.

ADT remained in fourth spot with 21 points after coach Stephan Schrock's side lost its second straight match. The core of the ADT side will banner the Under-23 squad for the SEA Games in Cambodia in May.

Japanese midfielder Horikoshi who also set up Menzi's goal also provided the second for Gayoso, who burst into space and fired past Quincy Kammeraad from close range.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Clark could be another Brownlee

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
San Miguel Beer head coach Jorge Gallent isn’t discounting the possibility of making Cameron Clark a resident import like Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee in the PBA. Brownlee is on his 10th conference...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Filipino-American Robin Duncan ended their siblings' 10-year run in the University of Vermont Basketball team last ...
Sports
fbtw
Race to semis on today

Race to semis on today

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Twice-to-beat squads San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra go for the express lane to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Sotto, in just his third game with Hiroshima, finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
As her side faced a tough challenge from the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in Game One of their best-of-three semifinals match...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao girds for hot, exacting race

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao girds for hot, exacting race

27 minutes ago
Organizers of the event powered by Petron have guaranteed the best racing experience for the huge field all geared up for...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers buck slow start, shoot down Lady Falcons for sixth win

Lady Spikers buck slow start, shoot down Lady Falcons for sixth win

1 hour ago
Canino starred again for De La Salle with 21 points and 17 excellent receptions while Jolina Dela Cruz added 10 points of...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast

Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast

1 hour ago
Backed by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc. and Willie Ocier, the Highlands Ladies Cup will feature players of all genders with...
Sports
fbtw
Confident Alido targets back-to-back PGT win in Iloilo

Confident Alido targets back-to-back PGT win in Iloilo

2 hours ago
Not only will the 22-year-old Alido bring momentum to the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge beginning Wednesday but also the drive...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Nation Select outduels NUNS for historic NBTC girls crown

Fil-Nation Select outduels NUNS for historic NBTC girls crown

2 hours ago
Led by Harvard University-commit Nina Emnace's 17 points, the Fil-foreigners fended off a gritty challenge from the Lady Bullpups...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with