Ateneo steps in for San Beda as NBTC completes 24-team cast for National Finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 5:09pm
Ateneo High School's Lebron Nieto
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The cast is complete for the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) as the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals returns with Ateneo coming in to compete on behalf of the San Beda Red Cubs.

The young Blue Eagles, who finished joint fifth in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament, step in for San Beda after the latter begged off a day after clinching a spot in the elite tournament to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena from March 15 to 19.

As they take the place of San Beda, who were assured of a spot in the National Finals by virtue of their third-place finish in the NCAA Season 98 juniors tournament, Ateneo hopes to accelerate its growth with a young team at the core.

"This will be good learning experience for us," said Ateneo head coach Reggie Varilla.

Interestingly, the NBTC is honoring longtime San Beda athletic director Edmundo "Ato" Badolato as the namesake for its Most Outstanding Player award moving forward. 

The late Badolato was integral in the formation of the grassroots program, serving as tournament commissioner and committee head for the NBTC 24 and Elite Camps, while also discovering a multitude of talents, among them current PBA player Baser Amer.

Joining Ateneo as the representatives from the UAAP and NCAA are two-time NBTC defending champions NU-Nazaerth School, UAAP fourth-placers UST, and Mapua.

The Bullppups, bannered by 3rd-ranked player Reinhard Jumamoy, have been named as the No. 1 seed and will face PCU-Dasmarinas in the Super 24 round.

Meanwhile, the Tiger Cubs are seeded second and will clash against Team Tarlac.

The Red Robins and the Blue Eagles face off against Royal Star Trading Don Bosco-Dumaguetem and Batang Tiaong, respectively.

All 24 teams will go through the Super 24 round on March 15, with the winners advancing to Division 1, and the remaining teams being relegated to Division 2. 

Each division will then be placed into four groups of three, playing a round-robin format on March 16 and 17, with the top teams from each group advancing to the knockout semifinals.

The championship game for both divisions will be held on March 19, alongside the Under Armour-NBTC All-Star Game, Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Shootout, and Skills Challenge, as well as the finals of the Girls Have Next presented by Fil-Nation Select.

All games will be livestreamed on Facebook on the NBTC, Smart Sports, and Puso Pilipinas pages.

The 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals is sponsored by Tecno, Regent, Rebisco, Jollibee, San Miguel Foundation, Maynilad, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, MNL Kingpin, Gatorade, Swish App, Victory Liner, Jasper Jean, Darlington, Exped, Coach E Basketball School, Lighthouse Events, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

