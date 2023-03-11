Nomads, Kaya clash to highlight AIA 7s Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — By now, the Manila Nomads know that their wins in the elimination round over rival Kaya Football Club don’t count for much except in the knockout rounds.

In the previous two seasons, Manila Nomads took the series from Kaya, but when it counted the most, in the playoffs or the championship round, Kaya found their steel and verve.

Manila Nomads know too well they cannot take the other teams lightly.

In Week Three, Manila Digger-A scored the upset of the tournament so far when they knocked down the Merville-based squad, 4-1, in humiliating fashion.

Though both Manila Nomads and Kaya are missing players due to the ongoing UAAP football competition, there is still pride, their place on the table, and some morale victory at stake here.

The two teams collide Sunday at the McKinley Hill Stadium in the main match of the women’s division at 6 p.m.

Other key matches put second-running Tuloy FC against Manila Digger-A at 5 p.m.

Two other matches get underway at the same time with Komrads-Arayat FC taking on Maharlika Manila and Superbad facing Manila Digger-B.

At 6 p.m.—the same time as the eagerly awaited Manila Nomads-Kaya game—is Tuloy FC’s Under-17 team taking on Forza.

Following this weekend, there will be four more playdates before the playoffs begin.