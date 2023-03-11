^

Sports

Nomads, Kaya clash to highlight AIA 7s Sunday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 10:17am
Nomads, Kaya clash to highlight AIA 7s Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — By now, the Manila Nomads know that their wins in the elimination round over rival Kaya Football Club don’t count for much except in the knockout rounds.

In the previous two seasons, Manila Nomads took the series from Kaya, but when it counted the most, in the playoffs or the championship round, Kaya found their steel and verve.

Manila Nomads know too well they cannot take the other teams lightly. 

In Week Three, Manila Digger-A scored the upset of the tournament so far when they knocked down the Merville-based squad, 4-1, in humiliating fashion.

Though both Manila Nomads and Kaya are missing players due to the ongoing UAAP football competition, there is still pride, their place on the table, and some morale victory at stake here.

The two teams collide Sunday at the McKinley Hill Stadium in the main match of the women’s division at 6 p.m. 

Other key matches put second-running Tuloy FC against Manila Digger-A at 5 p.m. 

Two other matches get underway at the same time with Komrads-Arayat FC taking on Maharlika Manila and Superbad facing Manila Digger-B.

At 6 p.m.—the same time as the eagerly awaited Manila Nomads-Kaya game—is Tuloy FC’s Under-17 team taking on Forza. 

Following this weekend, there will be four more playdates before the playoffs begin.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
One of the stalwarts of the decorated MMA gym, Folayang announced on social media Friday that he was no longer part of the...
Sports
fbtw
Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated &lsquo;bittersweet&rsquo;, says Chery Tiggo&rsquo;s Pauline Gaston

Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated ‘bittersweet’, says Chery Tiggo’s Pauline Gaston

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Filling in for usual starter EJ Laure, Gaston provided quality play for Chery Tiggo, finishing with a triple-double of 12...
Sports
fbtw
Lee, Murrell shine in Passi

Lee, Murrell shine in Passi

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Magnolia’s Paul Lee came out with guns blazing, TNT’s Dave Marcelo showcased his agility and Converge’s...
Sports
fbtw
F2 targets outright semis slot

F2 targets outright semis slot

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
F2 Logistics shoots for an outright semifinal berth as it tackles Army Black Mamba while PLDT tries to close in on a semis...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Uy fades with 72, ends up joint 20th in Thai LPGA Classic

Uy fades with 72, ends up joint 20th in Thai LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 1 minute ago
Uy was poised to bouncing back from a disastrous second round 77 and a one-over card after six holes in the final round as...
Sports
fbtw
10-woman Filipinas score breakthrough win over Laos in U20 Asia Cup qualifiers

10-woman Filipinas score breakthrough win over Laos in U20 Asia Cup qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
Goalkeeper Kaiya Jota was sent off just 10 minutes into play and forced Alexis Tan to place herself in between the sticks...
Sports
fbtw
After Folayang, ex-champ Belingon leaves Team Lakay too

After Folayang, ex-champ Belingon leaves Team Lakay too

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A day after former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang announced his departure after 16 years with the gym, another...
Sports
fbtw

Yulo misses floor final in Baku

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipino world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo fumbled in his pet floor exercise but came through with big shows in rings and parallel bars in the qualification round of the Baku, Azerbaijan edition of the FIG Artistic...
Sports
fbtw

CPS, DLSU-Lipa lock horns

11 hours ago
It will be California Precision Sports against De La Salle-Lipa then Maryhill College against Gracel Christian College Foundation in the semifinals of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation U-18 Cha...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with