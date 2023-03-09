^

Jhanlo Sangiao targets 3rd straight win, faces Matias Farinelli in April

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 11:05am
Jhanlo Sangiao
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Jhanlo Sangiao hopes to keep pace with his meteoric rise in ONE Championship as he faces submission artist Matias Farinelli in ONE Fight Night 9 on April 22 in Bangkok.

Sangiao was slated to face Farinelli already last December in ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks in Manila, but had to change opponents last minute due to unforeseen circumstances.

Both fighters have 5-0 slates and their bouts all ended with finishes.

Sangiao himself has back-to-back first-round submissions in his first two bouts in ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, Farinelli has yet to make his ONE Championship debut.

The bout was announced on CNN Philippines' Sports Desk Thursday morning.

Sangiao will look to build on his last win over compatriot Anacleto Lauron where he finished him off via rear-naked choke at the 1:48 minute mark of the first round in ONE 164.

Because of his impressive finish, Sangiao was given a $50,000 bonus for that performance.

In Bangkok, Sangiao joins compatriot Denice Zamboanga, who faces Brazil's Julie Mezabarba.

ONE Fight Night 9 is headlined by the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship between reigning titlist Nong-O Hama and Jonathan Haggerty.

