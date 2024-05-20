Filipinas spikers vow to put up a fight in AVC Challenge Cup

The Nationals open their campaign against the Aussies Thursday, the Indians Friday, Iranians Saturday and the Taiwanese Sunday in Pool A.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team will try to make do with what little preparation it had as it tries to reach for the stars and defy overwhelming odds in the AVC Challenge Cup slated May 22-29 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

“Expect us to try our best, be competitive no matter what and always there to fight,” said national coach Jorge Souza de Brito during Monday’s team briefing at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

Jia de Guzman, a multi-awarded and multi-titled setter from Creamline who last suited up for Denso Airybees in Japan, said this group of extraordinary ladies who responded to the challenge would make the country proud.

“We’re all individually strong, skill-wise. We just need to get used to playing with each other so we’ve been doing a good job,” she said.

De Guzman said the key to success is playing with simplicity.

“One of the strengths in Japan is how simple they play, how simple and efficient they play, so that’s one thing that every member of the team should do now,” she said.

Apart from De Guzman, the squad also has a mixture of battle-scarred veterans in Sisi Rondina, Cherry Nunag, Dell Palomata and Dawn Catindig and youth in Vannie Gandler, Fifi Sharma, Faith Nisperos, Eya Laure, Jen Nierva from the PVL.

Also injected to the team were collegiate standouts Angel Canino, Thea Gagate, Julia Coronel and Ara Panique.

The Nationals open their campaign against the Aussies Thursday, the Indians Friday, Iranians Saturday and the Taiwanese Sunday in Pool A in this tournament that stakes a spot to the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Challenger Cup set in July.

The other bracket is composed of Vietnam, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Singapore and Hong Kong.