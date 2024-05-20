^

Sports

Filipinas spikers vow to put up a fight in AVC Challenge Cup

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 5:02pm
Filipinas spikers vow to put up a fight in AVC Challenge Cup
The Nationals open their campaign against the Aussies Thursday, the Indians Friday, Iranians Saturday and the Taiwanese Sunday in Pool A.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team will try to make do with what little preparation it had as it tries to reach for the stars and defy overwhelming odds in the AVC Challenge Cup slated May 22-29 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

“Expect us to try our best, be competitive no matter what and always there to fight,” said national coach Jorge Souza de Brito during Monday’s team briefing at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

Jia de Guzman, a multi-awarded and multi-titled setter from Creamline who last suited up for Denso Airybees in Japan, said this group of extraordinary ladies who responded to the challenge would make the country proud.

“We’re all individually strong, skill-wise. We just need to get used to playing with each other so we’ve been doing a good job,” she said.

De Guzman said the key to success is playing with simplicity.

“One of the strengths in Japan is how simple they play, how simple and efficient they play, so that’s one thing that every member of the team should do now,” she said.

Apart from De Guzman, the squad also has a mixture of battle-scarred veterans in Sisi Rondina, Cherry Nunag, Dell Palomata and Dawn Catindig and youth in Vannie Gandler, Fifi Sharma, Faith Nisperos, Eya Laure, Jen Nierva from the PVL.

Also injected to the team were collegiate standouts Angel Canino, Thea Gagate, Julia Coronel and Ara Panique.

The Nationals open their campaign against the Aussies Thursday, the Indians Friday, Iranians Saturday and the Taiwanese Sunday in Pool A in this tournament that stakes a spot to the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Challenger Cup set in July.

The other bracket is composed of Vietnam, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bolts weather Christian storm

Bolts weather Christian storm

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
For the second time in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup playoffs, a marquee player scored his career high against Meralc...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo siblings stamp class in Asian joust

Yulo siblings stamp class in Asian joust

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Carlos Yulo is back in collecting gold medals like picking apples from a tree.
Sports
fbtw
Santos-Daquigan regains winning ways

Santos-Daquigan regains winning ways

19 hours ago
Team Sharp Philippines/Honda Philippines Inc.’s Alfonsi Rei Santos-Daquigan regained his winning ways as he emerged...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena claims gold in LA Grand Prix

Obiena claims gold in LA Grand Prix

19 hours ago
Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena continued to build momentum and confidence on his way to the Paris Olympics as he ruled the...
Sports
fbtw
Asian cycling body honors Tolentino

Asian cycling body honors Tolentino

19 hours ago
The Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) will confer on PhilCycling president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Que aims to end slump, eyes Philippine Masters title

Que aims to end slump, eyes Philippine Masters title

4 hours ago
Angelo Que aims to capitalize on recent strong performances on the Asian Development Tour, going all-out to break a winless...
Sports
fbtw
Pa&ntilde;ales advances, Almanza out of Road to UFC

Pañales advances, Almanza out of Road to UFC

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
When John Dave Almanza noted that what Filipino mixed martial arts fighters needed was high level exposure to bouts and top...
Sports
fbtw
PVL coach Jerry Yee transfers from Farm Fresh to Strong Group

PVL coach Jerry Yee transfers from Farm Fresh to Strong Group

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Jerry Yee himself announced Sunday night his official transfer.
Sports
fbtw
'Haikyu!!': Comic heroes fuel Japan Olympic volleyball manga mania

'Haikyu!!': Comic heroes fuel Japan Olympic volleyball manga mania

8 hours ago
Men's volleyball is flying high in Japan with the national team ranked fourth globally ahead of the Paris Olympics and the...
Sports
fbtw
Rome champion Zverev eyes French Open but wary of Djokovic 'at his best'

Rome champion Zverev eyes French Open but wary of Djokovic 'at his best'

9 hours ago
Alexander Zverev is gunning for the French Open after winning his second Rome Open title, but warned of the ever-present danger...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with