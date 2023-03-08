^

Denice Zamboanga eyes win streak, fights Brazilian

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 11:29am
Denice Zamboanga (right) against Lin Heqin of China in ONE Fight Night 5
Denice Zamboanga (right) against Lin Heqin of China in ONE Fight Night 5
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Denice Zamboanga will attempt to build a new win streak in ONE Championship when she returns to the Circle against Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9 on April 22.

Zamboanga, who rebounded from back-to-back losses with a win over Lin Heqin at ONE Fight Night 5 in Manila last December, can get back into the title conversation with a win over Mezabarba.

Formerly the top-ranked contender for the atomweight crown still held by Singapore's Angela Lee, the Filipina is now third in the ONE rankings.

Prior to her losses against Seo Hee Ham, Zamboanga had won three straight bouts from her debut in the Singapore promotion.

Mezabarba, for her part, is in the midst of a two-bout slump. Her last defeat came at the hands of Zamboanga's compatriot Jennifer Olsim.

ONE Fight Night 9 happens at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Headlining the event is the ONE bantamweight muay thai world championship between reigning titlist of Thailand Nong-O Hama and United Kingdom's Jonathan Haggerty.

