^

Sports

Ko soaks up victory in Singapore as Saso rallies for 6th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 5:36pm
Ko soaks up victory in Singapore as Saso rallies for 6th
Ko Jin-young of South Korea kisses the trophy after winning the HSBC Women's World Championship golf tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on March 5, 2023.
STR / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko kept her nerves in check and came through with clutch putts to ward off Americans Nelly Korda, Daniella Kang and Allisen Corpuz, finishing with a run of pars in heavy rains to beat Korda by two with a 69 and capture the Women’s World Championship crown for the second straight year in Singapore Sunday.

Not even another hour-long delay at the finish due to inclement weather could dampen the South Korean’s spirits as she built enough cushion with key pars to hold off Korda’s two-birdie charge in the last five holes in the $1.8 million championship held back by numerous rain delays at Sentosa’s Tanjong course.

But Ko didn’t hold back in pursuit of back-to-back victories and heralded her return to form after a long struggle that dropped her from top of the world ranking to No. 5 with a win on a 17-under 271 total worth $270,000, matching her output and two-shot triumph over Aussie Minjee Lee and compatriot In Gee Chun last year.

Play was suspended due to lightning threat with the final group on its approach to the par-5 16th as rainstorm submerged the closing greens, rendering them unplayable. At resumption, Ko, a Solaire ambassadress, brimmed with confidence with a three-shot lead over the American troika and went for pars though she failed to hold back her emotions in the rain as they reached the 18th green.

Korda birdied the last hole to match Ko’s closing card, falling to complete a run of 68s by one stroke. But her 273 total netted her solo second with unfancied Japanese Ayaka Furue rallying with a 67 to tie Kang and Corpuz, who carded 68 and 69, respectively, at third with 274s.

Earlier, Yuka Saso mounted a blistering final round charge that however went down the drain at the finish, but her day’s best six-under 66 lifted her to sixth on a 275 aggregate.

Seven down with 18 holes left, the ICTSI-backed Saso worked her way back with a three-birdie binge from No. 5. From there, the putts kept dropping for the 2021 US Women’s Open champion, who hit four more birdies in the next nine holes to pull within two off Ko, barely missing an eagle-bid on the 16th.

But she three-putted the par-3 17th after hacking her tee shot to the opposite side of the pin. She came up short with her first putt and missed a par-saving bid from 10 feet.

Saso also missed her approach shot on the par-4 closing hole, dumping it into the greenside bunker. But she gathered herself and blasted to within tap-in distance for par and pocketed $61,584.

Her strong finish is expected to further boost her confidence as the LPGA Tour heads back to the US on March 23-26 for the $1.75 million Drive On Championship in Gold Canyon, Arizona where Ko and a slew of top guns are also competing.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EASL: Tamayo shines in Golden Kings' win over Fubon Braves

EASL: Tamayo shines in Golden Kings' win over Fubon Braves

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Though finishing the group stage undefeated, Ryukyu will settle for the battle for third as a superior quotient set up an...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo wraps up World Cup campaign in Doha with p-bars silver, vault bronze

Yulo wraps up World Cup campaign in Doha with p-bars silver, vault bronze

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After an optimistic start to his efforts in Doha when he won his pet event, Yulo added a silver medal in parallel bars and...
Sports
fbtw

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies' Morant suspended by team after gun video

Grizzlies' Morant suspended by team after gun video

7 hours ago
The Grizzlies issued a statement saying that Morant "will be away from the team for at least the next two games".
Sports
fbtw
'Parang sinipa na kami': Belen admits loss to UST a rude awakening for defending champs NU

'Parang sinipa na kami': Belen admits loss to UST a rude awakening for defending champs NU

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
After winning 20 straight games dating back to UAAP Season 82, the Lady Bulldogs are suddenly looking vulnerable in their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fighting Maroons lean on each other, UP community amid controversy

Fighting Maroons lean on each other, UP community amid controversy

By Luisa Morales | 2 minutes ago
Scoring their breakthrough win of the tournament at the expense of the UE Lady Warriors, the Diliman-based volleybelles said...
Sports
fbtw
Go fails to get going, limps to T-70th in New Zealand Open

Go fails to get going, limps to T-70th in New Zealand Open

By Jan Veran | 55 minutes ago
Jones, a 15-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, flourished in a solid backside rally that featured three birdies as he battled...
Sports
fbtw
Canino, Lady Spikers tower over Blue Eagles for solo UAAP lead

Canino, Lady Spikers tower over Blue Eagles for solo UAAP lead

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The ace rookie scored a career-high 23 points in just three sets as DLSU rose to the top of the standings with a 3-0 slate....
Sports
fbtw
Jones crushes Gane to win UFC heavyweight crown

Jones crushes Gane to win UFC heavyweight crown

3 hours ago
Former light heavyweight champion Jones, making his return to the Octagon after more than a three-year absence, forced Gane...
Sports
fbtw
Harden dazzles as Sixers comeback snaps Milwaukee 16-game streak

Harden dazzles as Sixers comeback snaps Milwaukee 16-game streak

4 hours ago
A titanic battle between the Eastern Conference leading Bucks and third-placed Sixers lived up to the billing, with Philadelphia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with