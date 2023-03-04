^

Super Rangers takes on Manila Lopsy in 7s football

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 11:23am
MANILA, Philippines — Manila Lopsy Football Club will be the latest team in AIA 7s to take a crack at Super Rangers’ unblemished men’s division one record when they clash this Sunday, March 4, at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

The two sides — Super Rangers at 3-0 and Manila Lopsy at 2-1 — will battle in the main game at 8 p.m.

Manila Stars aims to stay within striking distance when they too stake their undefeated record of 3-0 against cellar dwellers En Fuego at 6 p.m. 

Before that, the Black Amigos and Sino Football Club open the hostilities at 5 p.m.

Manila Digger and Maharlika Manila face off at the 6 p.m. game.

Over at the women’s division, unbeaten Kaya (3-0) will take on winless Komrads-Arayat FC (0-3). 

Manila Nomads, stunned last week by Manila Digger-A, 4-1, looks to get back on the winning trail when they battle the latter’s sister squad, Manila Digger-B.

Surprising Tuloy FC will look to keep pace with Manila Nomads when they battle Forza FC. 

Other women’s division matches include Superbad and Manila Digger-A and Maharlika Manila versus Tuloy FC Under-17. 

