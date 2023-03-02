^

Danny Ildefonso leaves retirement to play for Converge FiberXers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 1:04pm
Danny Ildefonso leaves retirement to play for Converge FiberXers
Danny Ildefonso
Facebook / Suwon KT Sonicboom

MANILA, Philippines — Danny Ildefonso is making a return to the PBA as a player for the first time since 2015, after he was activated by the Converge FiberXers for the rest of the PBA Governors' Cup.

In an Instagram story, Converge coach Aldin Ayo posted a memo that the PBA has approved Ildefonso's eligibility "effective immediately".

This means that he can play as soon as Friday, March 3, when the FiberXers face off against the Meralco Bolts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum at 3 p.m.

Coincidentally, Ildefonso last played for the Bolts back in 2015. He played for only two franchises in the league — San Miguel and the Bolts.

He spent 15 years under SMB during its stints as the Petron Blaze Boosters and the Beermen. During this time, Ildefonso won eight PBA championships and was named MVP twice — in 2000 and 2001.

During his first year in the league in 1998, he was named PBA Rookie of the Year.

He was also a five-time PBA Best Player of the Conference.

In 2013, he was traded to the Bolts and played there until 2015.

Since then, he ventured into coaching and served as assistant coach in both professional and collegiate basketball. Currently, he is the assistant coach for the NU Bulldogs, and the FiberXers.

Converge, who are already assured of their spot in the playoffs, only have two games left in elimination.

The two-time MVP will join Justin Arana, Jeo Ambohot, Brad Guinto, and Barkley Ebona, in Converge's big man rotation.

Ildefonso thus joins his son, Shaun, who plays for the Rain or Shine Elastopainters in the PBA.

At 46-years-old, Ildefonso is currently the oldest rostered player in the PBA. NLEX's Asi Taulava, who is 50, is not on the roster this conference.

