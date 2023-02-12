^

B. League: Parks' 21 points for naught as Nagoya absorb blowout loss vs Chiba

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 12, 2023 | 12:34pm
B. League: Parks' 21 points for naught as Nagoya absorb blowout loss vs Chiba
Ray Parks Jr.
MANILA, Philippines — A big game from Ray Parks Jr. was not enough for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins as they failed to overcome the league-leading Chiba Jets in a blowout, 96-73, on Saturday in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season.

Parks finished with a game-high 21 points to go along with five boards, one assist, and two steals in about 36 minutes of action as a starter.

Despite Parks' efficient game, Chiba leaned on an all-around effort as five players breached double-digit scoring with Vic Law and Christopher Smith pacing the Jets with 19 markers apiece.

Scott Eatherton added 17 markers in the losing effort for Nagoya who saw its winning streak stopped at three games. They fell to 27-10 for the year.

Elsewhere, Ravena brothers Kiefer and Thirdy both suffered losses as well as the Shiga Lakes and the San-En NeoPhoenix fell against their respective foes.

Bottom dwellers Shiga fell to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 79-69, despite Kiefer's 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Thirdy, meanwhile, had 12 points, two boards, and two dimes as San-En fell to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 82-75.

The Golden Kings remain without Filipino reinforcement Carl Tamayo.

Shiga fell to a dismal 5-33 to stay in the bottom of the standings while San-En moved to 16-21.

In the other games, the Hiroshima Dragonflies, who await the arrival of Kai Sotto, emerged victorious over the Gunma Crane Thunders, 97-87, to improve to a 28-9 slate -- tied with Ryukyu at the fourth spot.

Other Division 1 results saw Matthew Wright's Kyoto Hannaryz fall to the Osaka Evessa, 81-68. Wright finished with five points on a cold 2-of-12 shooting night to go along with six boards, two assists, and a steal.

Dwight Ramos, meanwhile, had only two points two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the Levanga Hokkaido's 101-73 loss to the Utsonomiya Brex.

Over in Division 2, Jordan Heading and the Nagasaki Velca completed a weekend sweep of Greg Slaughter's Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka.

Heading followed up his 18-point performance last Friday with 20 points to go along with four rebounds, five assists, and a steal as Nagasaki improved to 26-13.

Slaughter, meanwhile, had eight points, three boards, one dime, and a block for the 14-25 Fukuoka.

Roosevelt Adams' Kagawa Five Arrows, for their part, won over the Ehime Orange Vikings, 95-84. Adams chipped in only one rebound in over six minutes of play.

Kobe Paras picked up a DNP in Altiri Chiba's victory over the Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 84-80.

