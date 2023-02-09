^

Almadro, Petro Gazz repulse Choco Mucho for first win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 8:42pm
Aiza Maizo-Pontillas
MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels redeemed themselves from a tough loss in their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino conference opener with a statement victory over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Thursday.

The Angels, who are handled by Flying Titans' former head coach Oliver Almadro, asserted their mastery over Choco Mucho with a character victory.

"I'm very thankful sa kanila. It's not about me, it's them," Almadro said of the win over his former team.

"Considering 'di naman ako matagal sa kanila. Siguro ang maidadagdag ko na lang ay yung motivation, yung character, but the skill is there, yung maturity nila nandoon, yung hard work nila nandoon," he added.

In the opening set, Petro Gazz fought back from a 8-13 deficit. Powered by Player of the Game Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, the Angels scored eight straight points to turn the tides and take a 16-13 lead at the second technical timeout.

The 8-0 run lifted them to an overall 17-5 scoring burst to end the opening period and draw first blood.

That seemed to boost the confidence of the Angels as they were able to play inspired volleyball for the rest of the match.

In Set 2, Petro Gazz created distance with a 4-0 blast in the middle of the canto as Kat Tolentino hit out to give the Angels a 15-10 lead.

Riding the momentum of a 2-0 set lead, Petro Gazz was able to stymie a comeback effort by the Flying Titans in the third set when an Isa Molde point got them within one, 18-19, in the late goings.

But the Angels rode one last scoring run punctuated by a Jonah Sabete hit at match point to complete the sweep.

Pontillas paced the Angels with 19 points to go along with 14 excellent digs for the double-double.

Gretchel Soltones added 11 markers while Sabete finished with nine points.

Tolentino was the lone bright spot for Choco Mucho with 14 markers.

Petro Gazz will have a short break before seeing action again next Saturday, February 18, against the Cignal HD Spikers. 

The Flying Titans, meanwhile, will seek a rebound win against sister team Creamline on Valentine's Day this Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

