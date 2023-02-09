^

Creamline rolls over Cignal, goes 2-0 sans Valdez

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 5:51pm
Creamline rolls over Cignal, goes 2-0 sans Valdez
Jema Galanza
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers are now 2-0 in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after a blowout win over the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday.

Still without Alyssa Valdez who continues to sit out due to injury, Creamline's other stars in Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao and Tots Carlos connived for the dominant showing over the HD Spikers.

It was only in the second set that Cignal showed any grit against the defending champions when they were within a point, 9-10, halfway through the canto.

But a 5-1 run created distance anew for the Cool Smashers who ballooned their lead to as big as eight points, 21-13, off of a Galanza kill.

Holding the 2-0 advantage, Creamline didn't take their foot off of the gas pedal as they continued to dominate in the third set, leading by as much as 12 points, 19-7, as Jia De Guzman scored on an ace.

Celine Domingo converted on a quick attack to clinch match point in the third set.

"Overall naman, maganda 'yung naging ano namin, 'yung galaw namin today. 'Yung ibang break napunta rin sa amin, para lang nung second set yung kalagitnaan medyo nakahabol talaga yung Cignal. Naging okay kasi naka-recover yung mga players," said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses after the game.

Galanza took Player of the Game honors with 13 points, all on attacks. She also contributed six excellent digs and seven excellent receptions.

Gumabao was the top scorer for Creamline with 14 markers. Carlos also had 13 points in the victory as well.

Ces Molina paced Cignal in the losing effort with 12 points. The HD Spikers are now 0-2.

The Creamline Cool Smashers look for a 3-0 record when they face sister team Choco Mucho on Valentine's Day at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

The HD Spikers feature in the game before that against the Akari Chargers as they seek to barge into the win column.

