^

Sports

Irving debuts for Mavs with 24 points in win

Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 3:49pm
Irving debuts for Mavs with 24 points in win
Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks takes a shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at the Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images / AFP

LOS ANGELES – Kyrie Irving shook off some new-team nerves Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), scoring 24 points in his Dallas debut to lead the Mavericks to a 110-104 NBA victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Irving, a former NBA champion and eight-time All-Star who was traded to Dallas on Sunday after a sometimes controversial tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, added four rebounds and five assists and the Mavs led all the way despite the absence of star Luka Doncic, who remained sidelined with a foot injury.

"Incredible," Irving said of his first game since the trade he requested from Brooklyn, where, he said this week, he "felt very disrespected."

"I had natural nerves out there, so I was just trying to play well," he added. "I got to play the game that I love with some guys that were selfless out there and it just feels good."

Irving made nine of his 17 shots from the field and delivered four 3-pointers against a Clippers team that was among those reportedly courting him once his trade request became public.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd said Irving's contribution went beyond scoring for a Mavs team that has floundered without Doncic on the floor.

"His leadership down the stretch of getting everyone organized... a lot of great stuff on this new journey with him. It's going to be fun."

The Mavericks shot out of the gate, fueled by five 3-pointers in the first quarter from Reggie Bullock. Irving found his range in the second period to help them push their lead to as many as 19.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard scored 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter as Los Angeles closed the gap, but Irving and the Mavs had more than enough to keep them at bay.

Lillard fuels Portland

In Portland, Damian Lillard had a triple double of 33 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as the Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Golden State Warriors 125-122.

Jordan Poole scored 38 points and Klay Thompson added 31 for the Warriors, who were again without injured Stephen Curry.

The Sacramento Kings edged the Rockets 130-128 in Houston, where De'Aaron Fox made three free throws with three-tenths of a second left to seal it after Eric Gordon was charged with a debatable shooting foul.

Fox scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter as the Kings withstood 41 points from Houston's Jalen Green to win a tight back-and-forth battle that featured 22 lead changes.

DALLAS

KYRIE IRVING

MAVERICKS

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Justin Brownlee&rsquo;s mom proud of her son

Justin Brownlee’s mom proud of her son

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Gilas naturalized player and Barangay Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee’s mother Geneva couldn’t be more...
Sports
fbtw
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
Open Water Swim Circuit slated in Zamboanga Peninsula

Open Water Swim Circuit slated in Zamboanga Peninsula

By Anthony Suntay | 5 hours ago
Over the weekend, I was invited by a good friend, Christine Majadillas, the founder and CEO of One of a Kind Asia, to the...
Sports
fbtw
Japan-bound Kai Sotto named NBL Fans MVP anew

Japan-bound Kai Sotto named NBL Fans MVP anew

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The NBL announced on Tuesday announced that the 7-foot-3 beanpole of the Adelaide 36ers won the league's Fans MVP for the...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson prepares for second signature shoe with World Balance

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson prepares for second signature shoe with World Balance

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Flying off of the shelves since they were released last year, the ST1 was available in multiple colorways throughout the year...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baltazar suspended for 2 years in KBL due to 'contract violation' &mdash; report

Baltazar suspended for 2 years in KBL due to 'contract violation' — report

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
According to the Korean website, the KBL decided to slap the penalty for the former La Salle big man's "contract violation"...
Sports
fbtw
TCC Invitational: Van der Valk bucks wobbly finish, keeps lead

TCC Invitational: Van der Valk bucks wobbly finish, keeps lead

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
This time, Guido Van der Valk left the posh The Country Club sprawling complex assured of the lead but uncertain of a back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Kevin Durant headed to Phoenix Suns

Report: Kevin Durant headed to Phoenix Suns

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on the Suns’ acquisition as transactions ramped up with the trade deadline...
Sports
fbtw
Short-handed Celtics grab convincing win over 76ers

Short-handed Celtics grab convincing win over 76ers

2 hours ago
The NBA-leading Boston Celtics shook off the absence of three starters and the early exit of Jaylen Brown to beat the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs open UAAP volleyball title defense vs Blue Eagles

Lady Bulldogs open UAAP volleyball title defense vs Blue Eagles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Reigning champion National University begins its quest for a back-to-back title bid against Ateneo to open the highly-anticipated...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with