Bianca Bustamante scores first points in F4 UAE Championship

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 9:11am
Bianca Bustamante
Instagram / Prema Racing

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine racer Bianca Bustamante got on the board in the F4 United Arab Emirates Championship after finishing in the Top 10 in the third round of the season at Kuwait Motor Town in Kuwait on Wednesday.

Bustamante, racing under Italian team Prema Racing, finished P10 in Race with a time of 25:54.959, over eight seconds clear of race winner Tuukka Taponen of Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited.

The 18-year-old got in prime position to score her first points in the F4 championship when she started P8 on the grid in the field of 38 cars.

And while the Filipina driver was unable to breach the Top 10 in Race 3, she had a splendid drive where she battled back from P26 to finish P15 to wrap up the hostilities in Kuwait.

Bustamante, who also races in premier women's racing championship W Series, shared her joy in the result on social media shortly after the race.

"It was a tough battle starting P8 in race 2. Surely to finish [P]10 we needed to have raw pace and fight hard with 38 cars in the grid all so close together! In the end we managed to hold on giving me confidence for race 3!" wrote Bustamante.

"Race 3 was one of the best races I’ve ever had, just pure joy racing and driving making passes. Having bad luck with quali we started P26, I knew it would be tough to finish inside the top 20 again. But with the consistent pace we had and the confidence to make moves we made 11 positions finishing P15!" she added.

With her point scored in Kuwait, the rookie is now 25th in the championship standings among 40 other drivers.

Up next for Bustamante in the F4 UAE is the Dubai Autodrome for Round 4 on February 11 and 12.

