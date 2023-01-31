Philippine obstacle sports body ready for another busy year

POSF president Atty. Al Agra (right) graces the PSA Forum and got the chance to meet PSC chairman Richard Bachmann.

MANILA, Philippines – The Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) is facing a very hectic schedule this year with two major international competitions basically just around the corner.

Atty. Al Agra, POSF president, bared his group’s itinerary during yesterday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex grounds.

First up is the Ninja World Cup Asia, the first of a three-leg series to be participated in by the region’s best obstacle course racers. It’s scheduled March 31 to April 2 at the ArcoVia City in Pasig.

“This will be followed by events in the United States and Poland. We’re lucky to host the first,” said Agra during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, MILO, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

The POSF is expected to field entries in all three legs.

Agra, who recently earned a fresh mandate as POSF president, is also looking forward to the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia from May 5-17, where Filipino athletes are tipped to shine once more.

Obstacle was scrapped from the Hanoi SEAG last year, and the Filipinos are itching to stay on top of the podium after sweeping all six gold medals contested in the 2019 edition in Manila.

Agra said from six, the events were trimmed down to four in Phnom Penh – men’s and women’s individual, and men’s and women’s relay featuring a flat 100-meter course with 12 obstacles.

Agra said after three qualifying events, the POSF has identified the 12 athletes to represent the country in the SEA Games.

The POSF donated the entire course to their Cambodian counterparts, and has even invited the teams from Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos and Brunei to come over and train in the Philippines.

“We want all the countries in the SEA Games to be competitive,” said Agra, adding that part of the POSF mission is to make the sport permanent in the SEA Games calendar.

“We also want to be part of the Asian Games, then the Olympics,” said Agra, who also mentioned the staging of the OCR World Championships in Belgium in September.

“We will be sending our biggest contingent ever to the World Championships,” he said.

The POSF president also proposed to the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission the holding of the Philippine Masters and Seniors Games.

“Kung meron Batang Pinoy, baka naman pwede na meron din Tandang Pinoy,” he said.

“Our calendar is full,” added Agra.