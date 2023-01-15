^

Ginebra's Standhardinger named PBA Finals MVP

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 9:08pm
Ginebra's Standhardinger named PBA Finals MVP
Christian Standhardinger
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Consistency was key for Christian Standhardinger as he claimed his first-ever PBA Finals Most Valuable Player accolade on Sunday after Barangay Ginebra bested Bay Area to rule the Commissioner's Cup at the Philippine Arena on Sunday.

Throughout the series, Standhardinger provided steadiness to Ginebra and provided valuable support to now-naturalized import Justin Brownlee.

In the past seven games, Standhardinger averaged 10.9 points, seven boards, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals.

During the clincher, he finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

"Very surprising... It was an honor, it's always an honor playing with [Ginebra]," Standhardinger said after he was named Finals MVP.

The four-time PBA champion now adds the trophy to his growing individual achievements.

In the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup, he was named Best Player of the Conference. He was also named a member of the Mythical First Team in 2019 and in the Second Team in 2021.

Standhardinger also has an All-Defensive Team citation in 2020.

