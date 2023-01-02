^

Jolas, Gorunovic take rein at TNT

Nelson Beltran - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2023 | 12:00am
Slavoljub Lale Gorunovic.
MANILA, Philippines — Nine months to the 2023 FIBA World Cup proper, Chot Reyes is now to focus solely on Gilas Pilipinas, leaving the coaching chores at TNT Tropang Giga to the tandem of Jojo Lastimosa and Serbian coach Slavoljub Lale Gorunovic.

TNT team governor Ricky Vargas told The STAR Gorunovic is to arrive soon, teaming up with Lastimosa for the Governors’ Cup duty where the Tropang Giga are to be bannered by Jalen Hudson as import.
“Parating na si Serbian coach Slavoljub Lale Gorunivoc, to work with Jojo Lastimosa who will take an active role as a coach,” said Vargas on the development at

TNT necessitated by the World Cup where Reyes is tasked to lead Gilas to a fighting showing in the blue-ribbon event featuring the heavyweights in world basketball.

Reyes himself introduced Gorunovic to the TNT top honchos.

“His main task is to be an active consultant at TNT. At the same time, tutulong din siya sa Gilas. Kailangan din natin ng ibang point of view,” said Reyes.
The 52-year-old Serbian mentor has been to many basketball destinations, the latest in Taiwan, handling former NBA player Jeremy Lin with the Kaohsiung Steelers.

Gorunovic has also handled the Segasse SC in Lebanon, Al-Gharafa in Qatar, Kazma in Kuwait, and has had coaching tenures in the African league, in Moscow and at home in Serbia.

Lastimosa, meanwhile, takes an active part as a coach after serving the last six months as team manager of the Tropang Giga.
TNT has had a number of foreign coaches in the past, the most recent being New Zealand coach Mark Dickel who worked with Bong Ravena.

Lastimosa and Gorunovic are tasked to work hand in hand in a redemption drive for the Tropang Giga after a poor showing in the current PBA Commissioner’s Cup. The Tropa failed to make the playoffs with a 4-8 win-loss card in the elims.

And while the majority of the PBA teams are bringing old faces, TNT opted to tap in a young blood in Hudson, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward coming from the Hapoel Galil Elyon team in the Israeli league.
He played college ball with Virginia Tech and Florida, and suited up with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2019 NBA Summer League.

