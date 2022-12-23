Rasmussen brace powers Azkals past Brunei in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Sebastian Rasmussen (13) celebrates his goal with his teammates in the Azkals' 5-1 win over Brunei at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Super sub Sebastian Rasmussen finished with two goals and an assist in just 45 minutes of action for the Philippine Azkals as the home team drubbed Brunei Darussalam, 5-1, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Group A action of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Friday.

Rasmussen was the centerpiece of a crucial stretch to begin the second half of the contest when he assisted on Jhan-Jhan Melliza's goal to put the Azkals up, 3-nil at the 50th minute.

He then scored his first international goal not long after while on the counter. Rasmussen came up with a strike from the left side of the box which powered past the keeper for a 4-0 advantage after 51 minutes of action.

In the first half, Kenshiro Daniels scored his 3rd goal of the tournament to put the Azkals ahead early, 1-nil, at the 7th minute.

Then it was Sandro Reyes who doubled the advantage five minutes after with his own debut goal for the Philippines.

But the Philippines could not maintain a clean sheet as Razimie Ramlli got past Julian Schwarzer at the 70th minute off of a cross from Hakeme Said.

Despite giving up the goal, Rasmussen netted his second goal at the 88th minute from an Oliver Bias assist to bring momentum back to the home side until the final whistle.

The convincing win atones for the Azkals' loss to Cambodia earlier this week, where they suffered their first defeat against the Cambodians in two decades.

The Philippines are 4th in Group A with three points, but face a tall task as they face defending champion Thailand next on December 26. They then finish off the group stage against runners-up Indonesia on January 2.